The defense forces for the first time used a long-range missile "Palyanytsia" to hit a military target in Crimea — sources

What is known about the first use of the Ukrainian missile-drone "Palyanytsia"
As noted, on Independence Day, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that Ukraine used its drone missile called "Palyanytsia" for the first time. At the same time, no one knew what exactly was hit by this UAV.
Ukraine created the Palanytsia missile
On August 24, the first successful combat use of the Ukrainian missile-drone "Palyanytsia" took place.
This was announced by President Volodymyr Zelenskyi during a solemn event on Sofia Square on the occasion of Independence Day.
The development of the Ukrainian long-range missile-drone "Palyanytsia" was completed in 1.5 years, within its range are several dozen Russian military airfields.
Zelenskyi also called on friends of Ukraine to put pressure on allies to allow Ukraine to strike with long-range weapons on the territory of the Russian Federation.
