The defense forces for the first time used a long-range missile "Palyanytsia" to hit a military target in Crimea — sources
Source:  Ukrainian Pravda

For the first time, Ukraine used the Palanytsia drone missile for a military purpose on the territory of the Crimean peninsula temporarily occupied by Russia in August this year.

Points of attention

  • For the first time, Ukraine used the Palanytsia drone missile to destroy a military target in the occupied Crimea.
  • The use of a drone missile is a new method of responding to an aggressor and confirmation of Ukrainian technologies in the military sphere.
  • The development of the Ukrainian long-range missile-drone "Palyanytsia" lasted 1.5 years and has great potential for protecting the territory of Ukraine.
  • President Zelensky called on international allies to grant permission to use long-range weapons against Russia.

What is known about the first use of the Ukrainian missile-drone "Palyanytsia"

As noted, on Independence Day, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that Ukraine used its drone missile called "Palyanytsia" for the first time. At the same time, no one knew what exactly was hit by this UAV.

We can say that the drone was used during one of the attacks on the Crimean peninsula in August of this year. Unfortunately, we cannot say which object this drone was used for, but we know that it was a complex operation and, as it were, the target was successfully hit by "Palyanytsia," sources say.

Ukraine created the Palanytsia missile

On August 24, the first successful combat use of the Ukrainian missile-drone "Palyanytsia" took place.

This was announced by President Volodymyr Zelenskyi during a solemn event on Sofia Square on the occasion of Independence Day.

We did not go to Russia with a war. It is from there to here, to our house, that they are carrying ruins and trying to impose slavery on us. Ukrainians answer this quite fairly. They respond with their own strength and together with our partners - honestly, consistently, accurately and more and more far-reaching every day. Just today, the first and successful combat use of our new weapon, a completely new class of weapon, the Ukrainian missile-drone "Palyanytsia" took place. This is our new method of retaliating against the aggressor. The enemy was hit.

The development of the Ukrainian long-range missile-drone "Palyanytsia" was completed in 1.5 years, within its range are several dozen Russian military airfields.

Zelenskyi also called on friends of Ukraine to put pressure on allies to allow Ukraine to strike with long-range weapons on the territory of the Russian Federation.

