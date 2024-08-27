The Ukrainian army of drones became the key to the success of the Kurshchyna operation

Ukrainian drones played a key role in the implementation of the operation in Kurshchyna. The drones initially determined the places where the strike would be effective, and now they help to block Russian troops.

How drones helped the Armed Forces during the Kurshchyna operation

As the publication notes, drones record all the actions of the Russians. The information is promptly transmitted to the Himars strike management team.

Thanks to intelligence collected by drones, Ukrainian troops were able to launch an offensive in Russia's Kursk region, seizing hundreds of square kilometers of territory. Drones such as the British-made Phantom provided critical information about where and when a ground attack would be successful.

Swarms of drones were able to suppress Russia's radio-electronic defenses, which allowed Ukrainian armored vehicles to break through the defenses and establish new positions that could become an important factor in future negotiations.

Also, as the publication notes, drones are now actively helping to isolate Russian forces, forcing them to surrender.

Over the past ten days, Ukrainian drones have coordinated Himars strikes, which have destroyed all three permanent bridges across the Seym River, trapping around 3,000 Russian soldiers, mostly conscripts. Every night, Russian engineers try to overturn new pontoons, but the drones promptly detect them, after which the Himars get involved.

Aerial scouts constantly scan the image, looking for weapons to destroy. Drones continue to track new targets for strikes.

Why the Russian invaders are afraid of the Ukrainian drone "Baba Yaga"

The deputy commander of the armament of the battalion of the shock BpAK "Achilles" of the 92nd OSHBr named after In an interview with Online.UA, the head of Kosh Ivan Sirko "Ajax" told how the Ukrainian military destroys the soldiers of the Russian Federation with the "Baba Yaga" drone.

As "Ajax" noted, "Baba Yaga" is a bomber. Due to the fact that it is very large, it is used only at night, because during the day it is very easy to knock it down.

When she rises in the air, it is very easy to knock her down. Accordingly, it is used only at night, which is why all night bombers were called "Baba Yaga". Why "Baba Yaga"? God knows, it came from interceptions. She really terrified the Russians for a very long time. Because really, when something like that buzzes over your head, and even then 10 kg drops on you, it really demotivates, - said "Ajax".