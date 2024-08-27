Ukrainian drones played a key role in the implementation of the operation in Kurshchyna. The drones initially determined the places where the strike would be effective, and now they help to block Russian troops.
Points of attention
- Ukrainian drones played a key role in reconnaissance and strikes during the Kurshchyna operation, revealing locations for effective offensives and blocking enemy troops.
- The drones coordinated the Himars strikes, which destroyed bridges and trapped thousands of Russian soldiers while aiding Ukrainian forces.
- The Baba Yaga drone has become an integral part of the Ukrainian army, which helps in destroying enemy positions and creates psychological pressure on Russian soldiers.
- The use of drones not only helps Ukrainian troops on the battlefield, but also demonstrates their technological superiority and effectiveness in warfare.
How drones helped the Armed Forces during the Kurshchyna operation
As the publication notes, drones record all the actions of the Russians. The information is promptly transmitted to the Himars strike management team.
Thanks to intelligence collected by drones, Ukrainian troops were able to launch an offensive in Russia's Kursk region, seizing hundreds of square kilometers of territory. Drones such as the British-made Phantom provided critical information about where and when a ground attack would be successful.
Also, as the publication notes, drones are now actively helping to isolate Russian forces, forcing them to surrender.
Over the past ten days, Ukrainian drones have coordinated Himars strikes, which have destroyed all three permanent bridges across the Seym River, trapping around 3,000 Russian soldiers, mostly conscripts. Every night, Russian engineers try to overturn new pontoons, but the drones promptly detect them, after which the Himars get involved.
Aerial scouts constantly scan the image, looking for weapons to destroy. Drones continue to track new targets for strikes.
Why the Russian invaders are afraid of the Ukrainian drone "Baba Yaga"
The deputy commander of the armament of the battalion of the shock BpAK "Achilles" of the 92nd OSHBr named after In an interview with Online.UA, the head of Kosh Ivan Sirko "Ajax" told how the Ukrainian military destroys the soldiers of the Russian Federation with the "Baba Yaga" drone.
As "Ajax" noted, "Baba Yaga" is a bomber. Due to the fact that it is very large, it is used only at night, because during the day it is very easy to knock it down.
The Ukrainian defender emphasizes that the phenomenon of "Baba Yaga" is that the Russian army never started using this drone against the Armed Forces.
