On August 25, it became known that another enemy Mi-8AMTSh rotorcraft fell victim to a Ukrainian FPV drone.

The defense forces of Ukraine are increasingly shooting down Russian ships with drones

Military and political commentator Oleksandr Kovalenko was the first to report on the new loot of Ukrainian forces in the Kursk region of Russia.

He draws attention to the fact that the cost of this Mi-8AMTSh reaches 15 million dollars.

At present, Russian helicopters are mostly shot down by FPV drones, which even Russian "warriors" admit. Not so much time passed when "Birds of Magyar" tried to shoot down a Ka-52 in the Kherson region, but failed. The first attempts, the first tests of the pen. Now this is the norm, — stressed Oleksandr Kovalenko. Share

According to Ukrainian volunteer Serhiy Sternenko, it is quite possible that the Russian helicopter was shot down by soldiers of M2 TsSO "A" of the SBU.

He was forced to make an emergency landing, the crew survived. For now, he noted. Share

It is worth noting that the first Russian plane was shot down by the SBU at the start of the Kursk operation of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Losses of the Russian army as of August 25, 2024

According to the General Staff, the Defense Forces destroyed 1,190 Russian invaders during the day, and the following were destroyed from the equipment:

tanks — 8,547 (+5) units;

armored combat vehicles — 16,631 (+11) units;

artillery systems — 17,396 (+47) units;

RSZV — 1171 (+2) units;

air defense equipment — 936 (+1) units;

aircraft — 367 units;

helicopters — 328 units;

UAVs of the operational-tactical level — 14,095 (+31) units;

cruise missiles — 2,444 units;

ships/boats — 28 units;

submarines — 1 unit;

automotive equipment and tank trucks — 23,475 (+92) units;

special equipment — 2928 (+17) units