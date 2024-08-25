Ukrainian forces shot down a Russian Mi-8 in Kurshchyna with a drone — photo

On August 25, it became known that another enemy Mi-8AMTSh rotorcraft fell victim to a Ukrainian FPV drone.
Points of attention
- Ukrainian forces shot down a Russian Mi-8 in Kurshchyna using an FPV drone.
- It is quite possible that the helicopter was shot down by soldiers of M2 TsSO "A" of the SBU, the crew survived.
- Russian helicopters are increasingly being destroyed by FPV drones, which is becoming a serious problem for the Russian army.
The defense forces of Ukraine are increasingly shooting down Russian ships with drones
Military and political commentator Oleksandr Kovalenko was the first to report on the new loot of Ukrainian forces in the Kursk region of Russia.
He draws attention to the fact that the cost of this Mi-8AMTSh reaches 15 million dollars.
According to Ukrainian volunteer Serhiy Sternenko, it is quite possible that the Russian helicopter was shot down by soldiers of M2 TsSO "A" of the SBU.
It is worth noting that the first Russian plane was shot down by the SBU at the start of the Kursk operation of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
Losses of the Russian army as of August 25, 2024
According to the General Staff, the Defense Forces destroyed 1,190 Russian invaders during the day, and the following were destroyed from the equipment:
tanks — 8,547 (+5) units;
armored combat vehicles — 16,631 (+11) units;
artillery systems — 17,396 (+47) units;
RSZV — 1171 (+2) units;
air defense equipment — 936 (+1) units;
aircraft — 367 units;
helicopters — 328 units;
UAVs of the operational-tactical level — 14,095 (+31) units;
cruise missiles — 2,444 units;
ships/boats — 28 units;
submarines — 1 unit;
automotive equipment and tank trucks — 23,475 (+92) units;
special equipment — 2928 (+17) units
