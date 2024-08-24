AFU Major Zhorin pointed out the only way to Ukraine's victory in the war

Deputy Commander of the Third Separate Assault Brigade, Major of the Armed Forces, ex-commander of the "Azov" Regiment, Maksym Zhorin, in an interview with Online.UA, stated that the personal contribution of every Ukrainian affects the outcome of the Russian Federation's war against Ukraine.
Points of attention
- It is important for Ukraine to change its information policy and tell civilians about the real situation at the front and beyond.
- Victory will come only when all Ukrainians are actively involved in the war, making their contribution every day in any form.
- Information warfare is also important – a tough fight is needed on this front against internal and external enemies.
Everyone will have to be involved in this war
According to Maksym Zhorin, it is extremely important that Ukraine's information policy finally changes, and the civilian population begins to be explained how the situation is actually developing.
Over the past 2.5 years, Ukrainians have heard a lot of promises and predictions, but victory requires something else.
Maksym Zhorin emphasizes that specifics are extremely important in these matters, so that people know where they should concentrate their efforts, which enterprises to help, which volunteers to donate first of all.
According to the deputy commander, there are still a lot of problems in Ukraine, a lot of work that needs to be done and done, but this is not explained to civilians.
