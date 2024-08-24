AFU Major Zhorin pointed out the only way to Ukraine's victory in the war
AFU Major Zhorin pointed out the only way to Ukraine's victory in the war

Source:  online.ua

Deputy Commander of the Third Separate Assault Brigade, Major of the Armed Forces, ex-commander of the "Azov" Regiment, Maksym Zhorin, in an interview with Online.UA, stated that the personal contribution of every Ukrainian affects the outcome of the Russian Federation's war against Ukraine.

  • It is important for Ukraine to change its information policy and tell civilians about the real situation at the front and beyond.
  • Victory will come only when all Ukrainians are actively involved in the war, making their contribution every day in any form.
  • Information warfare is also important – a tough fight is needed on this front against internal and external enemies.

Everyone will have to be involved in this war

According to Maksym Zhorin, it is extremely important that Ukraine's information policy finally changes, and the civilian population begins to be explained how the situation is actually developing.

Over the past 2.5 years, Ukrainians have heard a lot of promises and predictions, but victory requires something else.

It is necessary to make people understand that absolutely everyone will have to be involved in this war. Victory will come only if absolutely all Ukrainians are involved in the war. In any form. This is not about direct service in the army. All Ukrainians are not needed there. There is not enough room in the army and there is not enough work for everyone to take them there. But you need to help, be there, be focused, work for victory, how can they do it. And it is necessary to convey to people's brains that you have to work for victory every day. And show how they can do it. Don't just say: help, help. A person cannot find this by himself. You have to give directions, you have to show.

Deputy Commander of the Third Separate Assault Brigade

Maksym Zhorin emphasizes that specifics are extremely important in these matters, so that people know where they should concentrate their efforts, which enterprises to help, which volunteers to donate first of all.

According to the deputy commander, there are still a lot of problems in Ukraine, a lot of work that needs to be done and done, but this is not explained to civilians.

We need to stop just promising shit. All. No need to promise anything. It is necessary to say what to do. It is necessary to adjust people, to work, to do what is needed today. It is necessary to form an opinion in a person that everything will not end tomorrow. You can't just go to sleep today and wake up victorious tomorrow. You will wake up with victory only when you make it with your own hands and reach for it.

