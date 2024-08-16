Often much stronger. A veteran of the "Aidar" battalion about women in war

During an interview with Online.UA, a veteran of the 24th "Aidar" battalion, Stanislav Dekhtyar, with the call sign "Vinegar", expressed his deep respect for Ukrainian women who make maximum efforts to defeat the enemy, demonstrating true strength and devotion to the motherland.

Discrediting women in the army is bullshit

According to the veteran, the women he met at the front were, in most cases, medics.

Some are combat medics, while others are medics in volunteer formations, such as "Hospitaliers".

Wonderful girls, beautiful, strong, as strong as possible. Much stronger often than some men. Very. I have a friend whose name is Olena, a volunteer doctor in "Hospitaliers". She goes on rotations, to headquarters, to medavaks, to evacuations. Does a lot of work, and conditionally free of charge. Everything depends on your enthusiasm, on your own strength. It deserves a lot of respect. And discrediting women in the army is a kind of nonsense, there is no sense. Stanislav "Vinegar" Dekhtyar Veteran of the 24th "Aidar" battalion

The veteran frankly admits that he would not like to see women in attack aircraft, because it is very hard work.

The same applies to artillery, since the shells are not light either, and the work itself is quite dirty and difficult.

However, one hundred percent cannot devalue the contribution of Ukrainian women to the victory.