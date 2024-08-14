A veteran of the AFU called for a solution to one of the main problems of Ukrainian cities

Stanislav Dekhtyar, a veteran of the 24th "Aidar" battalion with the call sign "Vinegar", draws attention to the fact that the cities of Ukraine are still not equipped in such a way that people with disabilities feel comfortable. The defender shared his observations in an interview with Online.UA.
One of the main problems of Ukrainian cities has not yet been solved
As the veteran notes, the cities of Ukraine are not ready for people with disabilities, people with prostheses, on crutches and in wheelchairs.
However, as the defender emphasizes, this is not enough, because all this should be by default and without sour faces.
A person with a disability must be comfortable, which means that the state and conscious citizens must finally begin to solve existing problems.
Briefly about Stanislav "Vinegar" Dekhtyar
After the start of the large-scale invasion, the man signed up for the Terrodefense of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Although he had no military experience, he had a great desire to defend his country.
At first, Stanislav served under Vugledar, and then he was transferred to the Bakhmut direction. In August 2022, during the defense of the position, the soldier was seriously injured.
In Lviv, the fighter underwent two operations, his right leg was amputated.
Currently, the veteran is engaged in volunteering. He collects funds on social networks for his brothers and helps deliver equipment to Donetsk region.
