A veteran of the AFU called for a solution to one of the main problems of Ukrainian cities

Stanislav Dekhtyar, a veteran of the 24th "Aidar" battalion with the call sign "Vinegar", draws attention to the fact that the cities of Ukraine are still not equipped in such a way that people with disabilities feel comfortable. The defender shared his observations in an interview with Online.UA.

One of the main problems of Ukrainian cities has not yet been solved

As the veteran notes, the cities of Ukraine are not ready for people with disabilities, people with prostheses, on crutches and in wheelchairs.

Sashko Teren — you probably know such a character. He has a very cool program. "Leg dump". Dude does a cool job. He travels around cities and checks their inclusiveness. There is an understanding that the ass is full. I haven't been to many cities, but relatively big cities, where I have been, they are not ready. If any new spaces are created, they try to be inclusive. Stanislav "Vinegar" Dekhtyar Veteran of the 24th "Aidar" battalion

However, as the defender emphasizes, this is not enough, because all this should be by default and without sour faces.

A person with a disability must be comfortable, which means that the state and conscious citizens must finally begin to solve existing problems.

The concept of a person with disabilities immediately sets some clear limits on a person that he cannot do something. And how many people we have sitting at home and cannot live a peaceful life in the city. Share

Briefly about Stanislav "Vinegar" Dekhtyar