A veteran of the AFU called for a solution to one of the main problems of Ukrainian cities
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

A veteran of the AFU called for a solution to one of the main problems of Ukrainian cities

Stanislav Dekhtyar
Читати українською
Source:  online.ua

Stanislav Dekhtyar, a veteran of the 24th "Aidar" battalion with the call sign "Vinegar", draws attention to the fact that the cities of Ukraine are still not equipped in such a way that people with disabilities feel comfortable. The defender shared his observations in an interview with Online.UA.

Points of attention

  • The veteran reminds of the importance of creating inclusive conditions for people with disabilities.
  • This is the responsibility not only of the state, but also of all conscious citizens.
  • Learn more about Stanislav "Vinegar" Dekhtyar and his history of struggle for the independence of his homeland.

One of the main problems of Ukrainian cities has not yet been solved

As the veteran notes, the cities of Ukraine are not ready for people with disabilities, people with prostheses, on crutches and in wheelchairs.

Sashko Teren — you probably know such a character. He has a very cool program. "Leg dump". Dude does a cool job. He travels around cities and checks their inclusiveness. There is an understanding that the ass is full. I haven't been to many cities, but relatively big cities, where I have been, they are not ready. If any new spaces are created, they try to be inclusive.

Stanislav "Vinegar" Dekhtyar

Stanislav "Vinegar" Dekhtyar

Veteran of the 24th "Aidar" battalion

However, as the defender emphasizes, this is not enough, because all this should be by default and without sour faces.

A person with a disability must be comfortable, which means that the state and conscious citizens must finally begin to solve existing problems.

The concept of a person with disabilities immediately sets some clear limits on a person that he cannot do something. And how many people we have sitting at home and cannot live a peaceful life in the city.

Briefly about Stanislav "Vinegar" Dekhtyar

  • After the start of the large-scale invasion, the man signed up for the Terrodefense of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Although he had no military experience, he had a great desire to defend his country.

  • At first, Stanislav served under Vugledar, and then he was transferred to the Bakhmut direction. In August 2022, during the defense of the position, the soldier was seriously injured.

  • In Lviv, the fighter underwent two operations, his right leg was amputated.

  • Currently, the veteran is engaged in volunteering. He collects funds on social networks for his brothers and helps deliver equipment to Donetsk region.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
How to adapt to life after amputation — advice from a veteran of the "Aidar" battalion
Stanislav "Vinegar" Dekhtyar
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
A veteran of the "Aidar" battalion named the main key to Ukraine's victory in the war
Stanislav "Vinegar" Dekhtyar

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?