How to adapt to life after amputation — advice from a veteran of the "Aidar" battalion

Veteran of the 24th "Aidar" battalion Stanislav Dekhtyar with the call sign "Vinegar" in an interview with Online.UA shared the story of his struggle for the independence of Ukraine, which does not stop even after the amputation of a limb. Why it is important to never lose hope and form the right attitude towards yourself — read on.
Points of attention
- Support from loved ones and a positive environment are important for adaptation after amputation.
- It is necessary to keep faith in one's strength and potential.
- After amputation, it is important to continue working and developing without giving up.
- It is important to maintain a positive attitude towards yourself and the environment.
"Vinegar" told the story of being wounded at the front
As the veteran notes, it was August 2022. He and his brothers were standing by the lake behind Klishchiivka, in Donetsk region.
At the same time, the Russian occupiers opened fire on the Ukrainian soldiers from three different positions.
The shelling continued for quite a long time, so the defenders agreed to retreat behind the track. "Vinegar" and his brother went into the building to take the most necessary things until there was an opportunity to return back.
According to "Vinegar", when he regained consciousness, his leg was still there, and doctors tried to save it.
However, even then the warrior realized that there were very few chances of saving it.
The doctors also did not hide the real state of affairs from the wounded man, so he was faced with a difficult choice in his life.
How to adapt to life after amputation
Stanislav Dekhtyar remembers that when he was weaned from painkillers and anesthetics, he came to a clear realization of how important it is to continue working.
According to the veteran, in such situations, a lot depends on a person's behavior, his attitude towards himself, as well as how the environment behaves.
Dekhtyar emphasizes that this approach really works, because during all this time he has not noticed a single pitying look from relatives and friends.
