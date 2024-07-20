According to Dmytro "Ivich" Verbych, a veteran of the Armed Forces, defender of the Donetsk airport, in an interview with Online.UA, the refusal of Ukrainian men to mobilize for the defense of the state may cost them the loss of independence.
Points of attention
- Effective mobilization is crucial for Ukraine's defense and to prevent the loss of independence.
- Management reform in the Armed Forces is necessary to avoid unnecessary casualties and prolonged battles.
- Citizens need to be informed about the realities of war and the importance of participating in defense efforts.
- Mobilization should focus on preventing aggression from external threats like the Russian Federation.
- It is essential to address the psychological impact of mobilization and prioritize the well-being of personnel.
How should mobilization take place in Ukraine
The veteran of the Armed Forces points out that it is pointless to worry about the fact that someone's psyche is traumatized due to mobilization, because considering what the criminal army of the Russian Federation is doing in Ukraine, the psyche of the majority is already traumatized to a large extent.
What do the military see as the right conditions for mobilization in Ukraine
Voiyskovy emphasized that management reform should be carried out, because among the officers of the Armed Forces there are incompetent persons who allow numerous losses of personnel and should bear the appropriate punishment for this.
More on the topic
- Category
- World
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- World
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-