According to Dmytro "Ivich" Verbych, a veteran of the Armed Forces, defender of the Donetsk airport, in an interview with Online.UA, the refusal of Ukrainian men to mobilize for the defense of the state may cost them the loss of independence.

How should mobilization take place in Ukraine

If we all do not gather now, there is a very high probability that the state will cease to exist, that all of us who identify ourselves as Ukrainians will have to leave here. And everyone will most likely not be able to go. All this should be explained, and not told that everything will be solved somehow, - emphasizes Verbych.

The veteran of the Armed Forces points out that it is pointless to worry about the fact that someone's psyche is traumatized due to mobilization, because considering what the criminal army of the Russian Federation is doing in Ukraine, the psyche of the majority is already traumatized to a large extent.

I'm catching up with the dude, he has a "dodger" sticker all over his car. And I saw this for the first time. I thought it was a joke, that it was only on Facebook somewhere. And I, in short, go, the Audi is such a loaded sports car, and I am in a military pickup. I approach from the left, overtake a little, lower the window and just like that, I drive. Well, for a few minutes, I just squeeze, squeeze, but he ran away from me. There was just a turn to the left. He so... Dodged, - Verbych recalls one of the incidents.

What do the military see as the right conditions for mobilization in Ukraine

Voiyskovy emphasized that management reform should be carried out, because among the officers of the Armed Forces there are incompetent persons who allow numerous losses of personnel and should bear the appropriate punishment for this.