How mobilization should work in Ukraine. Dmytro "Ivich" Verbych pointed out the key points

Dmytro "Ivich" Verbych
Source:  online.ua

According to Dmytro "Ivich" Verbych, a veteran of the Armed Forces, defender of the Donetsk airport, in an interview with Online.UA, the refusal of Ukrainian men to mobilize for the defense of the state may cost them the loss of independence.

Points of attention

  • Effective mobilization is crucial for Ukraine's defense and to prevent the loss of independence.
  • Management reform in the Armed Forces is necessary to avoid unnecessary casualties and prolonged battles.
  • Citizens need to be informed about the realities of war and the importance of participating in defense efforts.
  • Mobilization should focus on preventing aggression from external threats like the Russian Federation.
  • It is essential to address the psychological impact of mobilization and prioritize the well-being of personnel.

How should mobilization take place in Ukraine

If we all do not gather now, there is a very high probability that the state will cease to exist, that all of us who identify ourselves as Ukrainians will have to leave here. And everyone will most likely not be able to go. All this should be explained, and not told that everything will be solved somehow, - emphasizes Verbych.

The veteran of the Armed Forces points out that it is pointless to worry about the fact that someone's psyche is traumatized due to mobilization, because considering what the criminal army of the Russian Federation is doing in Ukraine, the psyche of the majority is already traumatized to a large extent.

I'm catching up with the dude, he has a "dodger" sticker all over his car. And I saw this for the first time. I thought it was a joke, that it was only on Facebook somewhere. And I, in short, go, the Audi is such a loaded sports car, and I am in a military pickup. I approach from the left, overtake a little, lower the window and just like that, I drive. Well, for a few minutes, I just squeeze, squeeze, but he ran away from me. There was just a turn to the left. He so... Dodged, - Verbych recalls one of the incidents.

What do the military see as the right conditions for mobilization in Ukraine

Voiyskovy emphasized that management reform should be carried out, because among the officers of the Armed Forces there are incompetent persons who allow numerous losses of personnel and should bear the appropriate punishment for this.

I don't want us as Russians to get each of these landings at the cost of mountains of corpses. I was not in Bakhmut, but I was at the defense of Avdiyivka, and this is just trash. From six in the morning and there until 3-4 in the evening, they just go one after the other in turn. Die, go, die, go. There is already the whole landing of all these pieces of Russians. Well. I don't want the Ukrainian army to fight like that, even if it can afford it, - emphasized Verbych.

