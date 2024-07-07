Can the Russian Federation strengthen mobilization for activation at the front — the expert's forecast

The occupiers want to break through to Pokrovsk, Donetsk region. 300,000 Russians may be mobilized into the Russian army, but not before autumn.

The Russian Federation is able to mobilize 300,000 people

Oleksandr Musienko, head of the Center for Military Legal Research, said this on the air of the telethon.

He recalled that initially it was said that 300,000 people would be mobilized in Russia by June 1.

They are not there. But 300,000 may be by mid-autumn in general. They are gradually being prepared there, the expert noted.

According to him, the losses of the enemy have recently increased because the partners have started providing Ukraine with more weapons. Musienko notes that currently Russia will not be able to create new groups that will operate in other directions.

Where are the most Russian soldiers concentrated

The expert reported that today the largest number of occupiers is up to 150,000, concentrated in the Donetsk direction and, in particular, in Pokrovsky. He added that today the enemy is not so much transferring its units, but rather replenishing its losses.

So far, the level of losses inflicted by the Armed Forces is significant, but not critical from the point of view that the enemy cannot recover from it. For manpower - 30 thousand per month. They are able to replenish these losses now, - Musienko emphasized. At the same time, he reminded that the record losses of the enemy were in May.

The expert notes that now Russia is "poking and moving along the front", strikes, has some tactical successes, having taken a landing, a firing position, but the enemy has no operational-strategic breakthrough.

The expert reminded that the enemy was going to Vugledar and Kurakhove, trying to surround the Ukrainian group in Vugledar, but it did not work.

They shifted and decided to go in the Time direction. Air and artillery strikes have intensified there, he added. According to him, the enemy can increase the shelling in the Kharkiv direction as well, because they are transferring D-30 guns there, which, although outdated, are still working.

Musienko notes that the enemy will try to connect with the group in the Kurakhiv direction.