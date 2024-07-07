Can the Russian Federation strengthen mobilization for activation at the front — the expert's forecast

The occupiers want to break through to Pokrovsk, Donetsk region. 300,000 Russians may be mobilized into the Russian army, but not before autumn.
Points of attention
- According to the expert's forecast, the Russian Federation can mobilize 300,000 people for activation at the front, but not before autumn.
- The largest number of occupiers is concentrated in the Donetsk direction and in Pokrovsk.
- The enemy's losses increased due to the supply of more weapons to Ukraine from its partners.
- The Russian side is trying to increase shelling in the Kharkiv direction and is striving to reach Pokrovsk.
- The expert emphasizes that the enemy does not have an operational-strategic breakthrough on the front in Ukraine.
The Russian Federation is able to mobilize 300,000 people
Oleksandr Musienko, head of the Center for Military Legal Research, said this on the air of the telethon.
He recalled that initially it was said that 300,000 people would be mobilized in Russia by June 1.
According to him, the losses of the enemy have recently increased because the partners have started providing Ukraine with more weapons. Musienko notes that currently Russia will not be able to create new groups that will operate in other directions.
Where are the most Russian soldiers concentrated
The expert reported that today the largest number of occupiers is up to 150,000, concentrated in the Donetsk direction and, in particular, in Pokrovsky. He added that today the enemy is not so much transferring its units, but rather replenishing its losses.
The expert notes that now Russia is "poking and moving along the front", strikes, has some tactical successes, having taken a landing, a firing position, but the enemy has no operational-strategic breakthrough.
The expert reminded that the enemy was going to Vugledar and Kurakhove, trying to surround the Ukrainian group in Vugledar, but it did not work.
Musienko notes that the enemy will try to connect with the group in the Kurakhiv direction.