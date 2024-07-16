Russia plans to close borders ahead of new mobilisation in autumn, UK Intelligence reports

According to the intelligence of the Ministry of Defence of Great Britain, the Russian government plans to close the border on the eve of a new wave of mobilisation in the fall.

Russia plans to prevent men from going abroad ahead of a new wave of mobiliіation

According to British intelligence, referring to the Russian media "Meduza," the Russian government is introducing a system of information exchange between the Ministry of Defense of the aggressor country and the FSB to transfer data on potential conscripts to prevent them from going abroad.

The intelligence of the Ministry of Defenсe of Great Britain emphasises that the Russian authorities annually conduct two conscriptions for military service, calling on more than 250 thousand people to complete one year of compulsory military service.

Mobilization in Russia

What is known about the number of Russians who fled abroad from mobilisation

Hundreds of thousands of Russians left the country after the partial mobilization was announced in 2022, and they were disproportionately concentrated among young and highly educated people, affecting the labor market. The introduction of this system is likely to prevent this from happening again on a smaller scale during the annual conscription cycle and in the event of a subsequent wave of mobilisation, the British Ministry of Defense intelligence report said. Share