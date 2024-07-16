According to the intelligence of the Ministry of Defence of Great Britain, the Russian government plans to close the border on the eve of a new wave of mobilisation in the fall.
Russia plans to prevent men from going abroad ahead of a new wave of mobiliіation
According to British intelligence, referring to the Russian media "Meduza," the Russian government is introducing a system of information exchange between the Ministry of Defense of the aggressor country and the FSB to transfer data on potential conscripts to prevent them from going abroad.
The intelligence of the Ministry of Defenсe of Great Britain emphasises that the Russian authorities annually conduct two conscriptions for military service, calling on more than 250 thousand people to complete one year of compulsory military service.
What is known about the number of Russians who fled abroad from mobilisation
