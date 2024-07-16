Russia plans to close borders ahead of new mobilisation in autumn, UK Intelligence reports
UK Ministry of Defence
Russian border
Читати українською

According to the intelligence of the Ministry of Defence of Great Britain, the Russian government plans to close the border on the eve of a new wave of mobilisation in the fall.

Points of attention

  • Russian intelligence says that the Russian Federation plans to close the border before a new wave of mobilization in the fall.
  • The Russian Federation is introducing a system of information exchange between the Ministry of Defense and the FSB to prevent potential conscripts from going abroad.
  • The new mobilization may cause the border to be closed and affect the labor market in Russia.
  • Hundreds of thousands of Russians fled abroad after the previous mobilization, which caused a strain on the labor market.
  • The measures taken by the Russian Federation are aimed at preventing the recurrence of mass exodus during mobilization.

Russia plans to prevent men from going abroad ahead of a new wave of mobiliіation

According to British intelligence, referring to the Russian media "Meduza," the Russian government is introducing a system of information exchange between the Ministry of Defense of the aggressor country and the FSB to transfer data on potential conscripts to prevent them from going abroad.

The intelligence of the Ministry of Defenсe of Great Britain emphasises that the Russian authorities annually conduct two conscriptions for military service, calling on more than 250 thousand people to complete one year of compulsory military service.

Mobilization in Russia

What is known about the number of Russians who fled abroad from mobilisation

Hundreds of thousands of Russians left the country after the partial mobilization was announced in 2022, and they were disproportionately concentrated among young and highly educated people, affecting the labor market. The introduction of this system is likely to prevent this from happening again on a smaller scale during the annual conscription cycle and in the event of a subsequent wave of mobilisation, the British Ministry of Defense intelligence report said.

