Russia launches PsyOps to disrupt mobilisation in Ukraine

How the Russians are trying to undermine the mobilisation in Ukraine with numerous PsyOps

It is important to understand that a significant part of the content in social networks, which depicts servicemen of the Armed Forces, allegedly employees of the Territorial Recruiting Centres (TRC) and conflicts with them, are the products of enemy units of information operations, emphasise the representatives of AFU Land Forces.

The Ukrainian Land Forces note that they received information about filming similar scenes for the Russian PsyOps in Ukraine's occupied territories.

The elements are typical: people in Ukrainian uniforms, together with people in the uniform of the National Police, enter into conflicts with "local residents". Beatings are simulated, minibuses and cars with black license plates, as well as cars with Ukrainian license plates of different registration regions are present in the footage. Neutral locations are used, which are difficult to determine, the military notes.

How did Russian propagandists learn to improve fake stories for their PsyOps?

It is emphasised that the Kremlin propagandists create poor-quality video plots to imitate realism.

It is emphasised that the Kremlin propagandists create poor-quality video plots to imitate realism.

Previously, the enemy specialists used a more professional installation and did not achieve the result, so the enemy is improving. In addition to simulating conflicts, videos are being prepared linking TRC servicemen with the use of alcoholic beverages, drugs, in food establishments and accompanied by women, the AFU Land Forces statement warns.

Recently, several similar videos have appeared on the network and become widely distributed.