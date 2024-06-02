Russia launches PsyOps to disrupt mobilisation in Ukraine

Russian propagandists put in motion the creation and conduct of informational and psychological operations aimed at disrupting the mobilisation in Ukraine.
How the Russians are trying to undermine the mobilisation in Ukraine with numerous PsyOps
The Ukrainian Land Forces note that they received information about filming similar scenes for the Russian PsyOps in Ukraine's occupied territories.
How did Russian propagandists learn to improve fake stories for their PsyOps?
It is emphasised that the Kremlin propagandists create poor-quality video plots to imitate realism.
Recently, several similar videos have appeared on the network and become widely distributed.
