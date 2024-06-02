Russia launches PsyOps to disrupt mobilisation in Ukraine
Russia launches PsyOps to disrupt mobilisation in Ukraine

Ground forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
AFU military
Читати українською

Russian propagandists put in motion the creation and conduct of informational and psychological operations aimed at disrupting the mobilisation in Ukraine.

How the Russians are trying to undermine the mobilisation in Ukraine with numerous PsyOps

It is important to understand that a significant part of the content in social networks, which depicts servicemen of the Armed Forces, allegedly employees of the Territorial Recruiting Centres (TRC) and conflicts with them, are the products of enemy units of information operations, emphasise the representatives of AFU Land Forces.

The Ukrainian Land Forces note that they received information about filming similar scenes for the Russian PsyOps in Ukraine's occupied territories.

The elements are typical: people in Ukrainian uniforms, together with people in the uniform of the National Police, enter into conflicts with "local residents". Beatings are simulated, minibuses and cars with black license plates, as well as cars with Ukrainian license plates of different registration regions are present in the footage. Neutral locations are used, which are difficult to determine, the military notes.

How did Russian propagandists learn to improve fake stories for their PsyOps?

It is emphasised that the Kremlin propagandists create poor-quality video plots to imitate realism.

Previously, the enemy specialists used a more professional installation and did not achieve the result, so the enemy is improving. In addition to simulating conflicts, videos are being prepared linking TRC servicemen with the use of alcoholic beverages, drugs, in food establishments and accompanied by women, the AFU Land Forces statement warns.

Recently, several similar videos have appeared on the network and become widely distributed.

We emphasise that all real situations that take place are carefully studied, the necessary official checks are carried out, and the public is informed in the prescribed manner. However, we are obliged to report when the enemy is manipulating the high status of servicemen of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. We urge you to take a responsible approach to any suspicious videos, emphasise the AFU Ground Forces reps.

