No city in Ukraine is prepared for a comfortable life for disabled people — Azovets "Buffalo"

The senior sergeant of the 12th special brigade of the National Guard of Ukraine "Azov" with the call sign "Buffalo" in an interview with Online.UA without embellishment described the realities of life of people with disabilities against the background of war.

The state must take care of people with disabilities

Despite the fact that "Buffalo" lost a leg during the battles for Mariupol, he is clearly aware that he still has a lot of strength to live a happy and fulfilling life.

That is why he never pays attention to the views of outsiders and their reactions.

Turned away from me means you don't have the spirit to look at me. So you don't have the guts to look me in the eye. And if you feel sorry for me, then tell me about it. Let's go out alone. I didn't lose much. I can handle everything. Where they don't stretch their legs, they will stretch their arms. As for people using wheelchairs, of course, almost no city in Ukraine is prepared. "Buffalo" Senior Sergeant of the Azov NGU brigade

Warrior also notes that he has not seen elevators in any Ukrainian subway, so he does not understand how people in wheelchairs manage to get down there.

Shops also remain a separate serious problem. It is extremely difficult for a person in a wheelchair to get into most of them.

It is very difficult here for the disabled, especially if you have lost two limbs. I did kickboxing for a while. I lost my leg, but that doesn't mean I have to sit at home and cry. I understand that if I cry, it will not feed my mother. Share

"Buffalo" is preparing for a happy life in the family circle

According to the senior sergeant, sooner or later he will have a girlfriend, a wife, a child.

And this means that you must always remain a true defender who will be able to stand up for your loved ones.

If necessary, I will fight back. And in front of my wife, I would not like to fall face down in the mud and get hit in the face. If you are going to receive it, then at least it is worthy. I have a desire to move on, earn money, feed my family. Help mother. "Buffalo" Senior Sergeant of the Azov NGU brigade

However, after returning from the war to everyday life, being discharged from the service, "Buffalo" felt that he missed his infantry past.

Interestingly, even the defender's mother noticed this. She turned to her son with an extremely unexpected proposal.