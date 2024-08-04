No city in Ukraine is prepared for a comfortable life for disabled people — Azovets "Buffalo"

The senior sergeant of the 12th special brigade of the National Guard of Ukraine "Azov" with the call sign "Buffalo" in an interview with Online.UA without embellishment described the realities of life of people with disabilities against the background of war.
- "Buffalo" wants the state to finally pay attention to the problems faced by people with disabilities and start solving them.
- The senior sergeant knows that a happy future awaits him in the circle of the family, which he will be able to protect and provide with everything he needs.
- "Buffalo" is the personification of a true warrior, as well as a vivid example of indomitability and strength of character.
The state must take care of people with disabilities
Despite the fact that "Buffalo" lost a leg during the battles for Mariupol, he is clearly aware that he still has a lot of strength to live a happy and fulfilling life.
That is why he never pays attention to the views of outsiders and their reactions.
Warrior also notes that he has not seen elevators in any Ukrainian subway, so he does not understand how people in wheelchairs manage to get down there.
Shops also remain a separate serious problem. It is extremely difficult for a person in a wheelchair to get into most of them.
"Buffalo" is preparing for a happy life in the family circle
According to the senior sergeant, sooner or later he will have a girlfriend, a wife, a child.
And this means that you must always remain a true defender who will be able to stand up for your loved ones.
However, after returning from the war to everyday life, being discharged from the service, "Buffalo" felt that he missed his infantry past.
Interestingly, even the defender's mother noticed this. She turned to her son with an extremely unexpected proposal.
