Senior sergeant "Buffalo" revealed the ideology of the "Azov" NGU brigade

The senior sergeant of the 12th Special Forces Brigade of the National Guard of Ukraine "Azov" with the call sign "Buffalo" explained in an interview with Online.UA what the uniqueness of the ideology of "Azov" is and which rules are followed by absolutely all soldiers of this brigade.
Points of attention
- The senior sergeant with the call sign "Buffalo" is proud of all the soldiers of "Azov" and emphasizes the importance of combat experience.
- A clear rule of the brigade: all the merits of "Azov" are your merits, all the mistakes of "Azov" are your mistakes.
- "Buffalo" does not hide that he and his comrades had to repeatedly fight with their own fears during the battles at the front.
"Azov" is a real family for every fighter
According to "Buffalo", he considers every Azov citizen his brother, because the brigade has become a family for everyone.
"Buffalo" emphasizes that it is proud of all "Azov" soldiers, as well as the fact that it itself served in the brigade.
Not once did the senior sergeant regret having received such combat experience.
How "Buffalo" was able to overcome fear at the front
Senior sergeant of the "Azov" NGU brigade does not hide that at some moments he was overcome by fear.
He was clearly aware that he could die or become disabled.
However, "Buffalo" never forgot that he came to such a unit, where it is necessary to become more serious, courageous and responsible.
According to the defender, he really liked how people began to react to him when he came on vacation.
Those around him looked at him not just as an acquaintance from the area, but as someone who passed the course of a young fighter, enduring 9 weeks of trials.
