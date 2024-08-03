Senior sergeant "Buffalo" revealed the ideology of the "Azov" NGU brigade

The senior sergeant of the 12th Special Forces Brigade of the National Guard of Ukraine "Azov" with the call sign "Buffalo" explained in an interview with Online.UA what the uniqueness of the ideology of "Azov" is and which rules are followed by absolutely all soldiers of this brigade.

"Azov" is a real family for every fighter

According to "Buffalo", he considers every Azov citizen his brother, because the brigade has become a family for everyone.

In addition, it has a clear rule: all the merits of "Azov" are your merits, all the mistakes of "Azov" are your mistakes. Share

How to interpret it? A young man, a recruit, for example, goes in a good military uniform, in Azov uniform. On his back is written "Azov — special purpose unit". He walks down the street, people look at him and do not know about his combat experience. They think: "Oh, Azovets! He probably fought in Mariupol." Or they say: "Oh, Azovets! He probably fought in the Serebryansky Forest. Powerful!". "Buffalo" Senior Sergeant of the Azov NGU brigade

"Buffalo" emphasizes that it is proud of all "Azov" soldiers, as well as the fact that it itself served in the brigade.

Not once did the senior sergeant regret having received such combat experience.

When I saw guys who had already won, I admired them. I continue to admire them. Share

How "Buffalo" was able to overcome fear at the front

Senior sergeant of the "Azov" NGU brigade does not hide that at some moments he was overcome by fear.

He was clearly aware that he could die or become disabled.

However, "Buffalo" never forgot that he came to such a unit, where it is necessary to become more serious, courageous and responsible.

I understood that every mistake in the army leads to something. The most important thing is that they started teaching me to do this in the service, because in the army there is a rule: "missed — killed". If you make a mistake, it can cost you your life. "Buffalo" Senior Sergeant of the Azov NGU brigade

According to the defender, he really liked how people began to react to him when he came on vacation.

Passed, received his chevron, serves with dignity. This is what they saw in me. Share

Those around him looked at him not just as an acquaintance from the area, but as someone who passed the course of a young fighter, enduring 9 weeks of trials.