The war of the Russian against Ukraine is more terrible than the Second World War — veteran of the AFU "Ivich"

Dmytro "Ivich" Verbych, a veteran of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and defender of the Donetsk airport, spoke in an interview with Online.UA about the realities of Russia's war against Ukraine, as well as how the military operations are rapidly transforming.

Dmytro Verbych with the call sign "Ivich" (real name — Ivashchenko) defended the Donetsk airport, and since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of the Russian Federation, he liberated Kyiv region and participated in the counteroffensive in Kharkiv region.

He is also the author of the book "Point of No Return".

"Ivich" has the sign "For the Defense of Donetsk Airport" and the "Knight's Cross of a Volunteer" order.

War continues to change relentlessly

According to the veteran of the Armed Forces, after spending half a year in the status of a civilian, it is difficult for him to realize how it is possible to live feeling the fullness of life, when the hot phase of the war is still going on in Ukraine.

According to him, this is simply impossible at the moment.

If earlier there was a certain romantic component, an element of adventure, now everything turns into routine and dangerous work. It is not only about the soldiers of the Armed Forces, but also about firefighters, rescuers, and miners.

As "Ivich" admits, there was a feeling that it simply had to be done, but without any super inspiration.

2014 and 2022 are different things. In 2014, I was quite young, I perceived and experienced it in my own way. In 2022 — in his own way. And now 2023-2024 is already different. We had a powerful fighting family, all for each other. A brother is a dude who is willing to risk his skin in order not to die, and you fight for the person who is next to you. The feeling of this existence, the moment of life when you are completely focused on work, there is nothing else. This is very powerful stuff. Dmytro "Ivich" Verbych A veteran of the Armed Forces, a defender of the Donetsk airport

The war of the Russian Federation against Ukraine is more terrible than the Second World War

As the veteran of the Armed Forces points out, the work that Ukrainian defenders did in 2022 is currently de facto impossible due to the huge number of drones on the battlefield, as well as the fact that the enemy has the opportunity to see your every move.

Dmytro Verbych also calls on politicians not to interfere in the conduct of hostilities, because they know absolutely nothing about the situation at the front from the inside.

The defender of the Donetsk airport draws attention to the fact that the war of the Russian Federation against Ukraine is extremely tough, but only people who were directly on the battlefield understand this.