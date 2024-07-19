In the Donetsk region, the Ukrainian military destroyed a Su-25 fighter. An enemy plane was shot down in the Pokrovsk direction.
Points of attention
- The Ukrainian military shot down a Russian Su-25 plane in the Pokrovsky direction in the Donetsk region.
- The downing of the enemy plane occurred during the shelling of Ukrainian military positions.
- The destruction of the Russian Su-25 combat aircraft was confirmed by the "Khortytsia" Operational Strategic Troops Group (OSTG).
- The downing of the Su-25 plane is a confirmation of the high combat readiness of the Ukrainian military.
Ukrainian anti-aircraft fighters downed a Russian Su-25 aircraft in Donetsk region
OSTG "Khortytsia" reports this on July 19.
In the Pokrovsk direction, the Ukrainian military shot down a Russian Su-25 fighter jet that was trying to fire at the positions of units of the Defence Forces.
Downing of the Su-25 in Donetsk region: what is known
Ukrainian military from the 110th separate mechanised brigade named after Mark Bezruchko was shot down by a Russian Su-25 attack aircraft in the Donetsk region.
The OSTG "Khortytsia" reported about it on July 7.
Anti-aircraft fighters shot down a Russian Su-25 in Donetsk region. In the Pokrovsky direction, our Ukrainian military shot down a Russian Su-25 aircraft that was firing at the positions of units of the Defense Forces.
It is noted that the anti-aircraft soldiers of the separate mechanized brigade named after Corporal General Mark Bezruchko landed another Su-25 attack aircraft, "which is now burning in the steppes of the Ukrainian Donbas."
