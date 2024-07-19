AFU shot down Russian Su-25 in Donetsk region
AFU shot down Russian Su-25 in Donetsk region

OSTG "Khortytsya"
Su-25
In the Donetsk region, the Ukrainian military destroyed a Su-25 fighter. An enemy plane was shot down in the Pokrovsk direction.

  • The Ukrainian military shot down a Russian Su-25 plane in the Pokrovsky direction in the Donetsk region.
  • The downing of the enemy plane occurred during the shelling of Ukrainian military positions.
  • The destruction of the Russian Su-25 combat aircraft was confirmed by the "Khortytsia" Operational Strategic Troops Group (OSTG).
  • The downing of the Su-25 plane is a confirmation of the high combat readiness of the Ukrainian military.

Ukrainian anti-aircraft fighters downed a Russian Su-25 aircraft in Donetsk region

The plane was shot down by anti-aircraft fighters from the 110th separate mechanized brigade named after Colonel-General Mark Bezruchka.

OSTG "Khortytsia" reports this on July 19.

In the Pokrovsk direction, the Ukrainian military shot down a Russian Su-25 fighter jet that was trying to fire at the positions of units of the Defence Forces.

According to the military, it is already burning in the steppes of the Ukrainian Donbas.

