In the Donetsk region, the Ukrainian military destroyed a Su-25 fighter. An enemy plane was shot down in the Pokrovsk direction.

Ukrainian anti-aircraft fighters downed a Russian Su-25 aircraft in Donetsk region

The plane was shot down by anti-aircraft fighters from the 110th separate mechanized brigade named after Colonel-General Mark Bezruchka. Share

OSTG "Khortytsia" reports this on July 19.

In the Pokrovsk direction, the Ukrainian military shot down a Russian Su-25 fighter jet that was trying to fire at the positions of units of the Defence Forces.

According to the military, it is already burning in the steppes of the Ukrainian Donbas. Share

Downing of the Su-25 in Donetsk region: what is known

