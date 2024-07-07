Anti-aircraft soldiers of the 110th OMBr shot down a Russian Su-25 aircraft in Donetsk region
Su-25
On July 7, fighters of the 110th Separate Assault Brigade destroyed a Russian Su-25 attack aircraft in eastern Ukraine.

Points of attention

  • The shooting down of Russian Su-25 aircraft by Ukrainian anti-aircraft soldiers showcases the confidence and professionalism of the Ukrainian military in defending their territory.
  • This event reflects the high level of readiness and preparation of the Ukrainian military to combat threats from the enemy in Eastern Ukraine.
  • The successful interception of the Russian Su-25 attack aircraft in Donetsk region marks a significant achievement in the ongoing conflict.
  • The National Guardsmen's effective use of the 'Igla' portable anti-aircraft missile system highlights the prompt and professional action taken to neutralize the enemy aircraft.
  • The downing of the Su-25 aircraft by Ukrainian forces demonstrates a determined effort to protect the country's sovereignty and counter external threats.

Downing of Su-25 in Donetsk region: what is known

Ukrainian military from the 110th separate mechanized brigade named after Mark Bezruchko was shot down by a Russian Su-25 attack aircraft in Donetsk region.

This was reported on July 7 in the Khortytsia Operational Strategic Grouping of Troops (OSUV).

In Donetsk region, anti-aircraft fighters shot down a Russian Su-25. In the Pokrovsky direction, our Ukrainian military shot down a Russian Su-25 aircraft that was firing at the positions of units of the Defense Forces.

It is noted that it was the anti-aircraft soldiers of the separate mechanized brigade named after Corporal General Mark Bezruchka who landed another Su-25 attack aircraft, "which is now burning in the steppes of the Ukrainian Donbas."

National Guardsmen destroyed a Russian Su-25 attack aircraft with the "Igla".

On June 28, fighters of the National Guard destroyed an enemy Su-25 attack aircraft on a sortie in Donetsk region.

Guardsmen discovered an enemy Su-25, also known as "Hrach", making a combat sortie.

Thus, the consolidated calculation of the portable anti-aircraft missile system (MANPADS) "Igla" of the 31st brigade of the National Guard of Ukraine acted promptly and professionally.

The Su-25 attack aircraft was shot down by a well-aimed shot, the military stated.

