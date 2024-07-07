Anti-aircraft soldiers of the 110th OMBr shot down a Russian Su-25 aircraft in Donetsk region

On July 7, fighters of the 110th Separate Assault Brigade destroyed a Russian Su-25 attack aircraft in eastern Ukraine.

Downing of Su-25 in Donetsk region: what is known

Ukrainian military from the 110th separate mechanized brigade named after Mark Bezruchko was shot down by a Russian Su-25 attack aircraft in Donetsk region.

This was reported on July 7 in the Khortytsia Operational Strategic Grouping of Troops (OSUV).

In Donetsk region, anti-aircraft fighters shot down a Russian Su-25. In the Pokrovsky direction, our Ukrainian military shot down a Russian Su-25 aircraft that was firing at the positions of units of the Defense Forces. Share

It is noted that it was the anti-aircraft soldiers of the separate mechanized brigade named after Corporal General Mark Bezruchka who landed another Su-25 attack aircraft, "which is now burning in the steppes of the Ukrainian Donbas."

National Guardsmen destroyed a Russian Su-25 attack aircraft with the "Igla".

On June 28, fighters of the National Guard destroyed an enemy Su-25 attack aircraft on a sortie in Donetsk region.

Guardsmen discovered an enemy Su-25, also known as "Hrach", making a combat sortie.

Thus, the consolidated calculation of the portable anti-aircraft missile system (MANPADS) "Igla" of the 31st brigade of the National Guard of Ukraine acted promptly and professionally.