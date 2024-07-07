On July 7, fighters of the 110th Separate Assault Brigade destroyed a Russian Su-25 attack aircraft in eastern Ukraine.
Points of attention
- The shooting down of Russian Su-25 aircraft by Ukrainian anti-aircraft soldiers showcases the confidence and professionalism of the Ukrainian military in defending their territory.
- This event reflects the high level of readiness and preparation of the Ukrainian military to combat threats from the enemy in Eastern Ukraine.
- The successful interception of the Russian Su-25 attack aircraft in Donetsk region marks a significant achievement in the ongoing conflict.
- The National Guardsmen's effective use of the 'Igla' portable anti-aircraft missile system highlights the prompt and professional action taken to neutralize the enemy aircraft.
- The downing of the Su-25 aircraft by Ukrainian forces demonstrates a determined effort to protect the country's sovereignty and counter external threats.
Downing of Su-25 in Donetsk region: what is known
Ukrainian military from the 110th separate mechanized brigade named after Mark Bezruchko was shot down by a Russian Su-25 attack aircraft in Donetsk region.
This was reported on July 7 in the Khortytsia Operational Strategic Grouping of Troops (OSUV).
It is noted that it was the anti-aircraft soldiers of the separate mechanized brigade named after Corporal General Mark Bezruchka who landed another Su-25 attack aircraft, "which is now burning in the steppes of the Ukrainian Donbas."
National Guardsmen destroyed a Russian Su-25 attack aircraft with the "Igla".
On June 28, fighters of the National Guard destroyed an enemy Su-25 attack aircraft on a sortie in Donetsk region.
Guardsmen discovered an enemy Su-25, also known as "Hrach", making a combat sortie.
Thus, the consolidated calculation of the portable anti-aircraft missile system (MANPADS) "Igla" of the 31st brigade of the National Guard of Ukraine acted promptly and professionally.
