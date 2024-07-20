The Armed Forces destroyed almost 1,000 soldiers and 22 artillery systems of the Russian Federation during the day

According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, during the day of July 19, the Russian occupiers lost 990 soldiers, 22 artillery systems and 7 tanks in the war against Ukraine.

What is known about the losses of the Russian Federation in the war against Ukraine

The total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 20.07.24 approximately amounted to:

personnel — about 565,610 (+990) people,

tanks — 8257 (+7) units,

armored combat vehicles — 15,917 (+15) units,

artillery systems — 15,542 (+22) units,

RSZV — 1121 (+1) units,

air defense equipment — 895 (+1) units,

aircraft — 362 (+1) units,

helicopters — 326 (+0) units,

UAVs of operational-tactical level — 12350 (+34),

cruise missiles — 2401 (+0),

ships/boats — 28 (+0) units,

submarines — 1 (+0) units,

automotive equipment and tank trucks — 20,968 (+59) units,

of special equipment - 2607 (+14)

Losses of the Russian Federation

The situation at the front as of the morning of July 20

During the past day, 135 combat clashes were recorded.

According to detailed information, yesterday the enemy launched four missile strikes against the positions of Ukrainian units and populated areas using seven missiles, as well as 77 airstrikes, dropping 106 anti-aircraft missiles. In addition, he carried out more than 4,500 attacks, 151 of them from rocket salvo systems.

Yesterday, the aviation and missile forces and artillery of the Defense Forces carried out 12 strikes on the areas of concentration of personnel and anti-aircraft defense systems of the enemy, and also hit one EW station, one Osa air defense system and a helipad.

In the Kharkiv direction, five combat clashes took place in the areas of Hlyboke and Vovchansk settlements.

In the Kupyansk direction, the number of attacks per day was 10. The defense forces repelled enemy assaults near Synkivka, Petropavlivka, Novoosynovo and Stelmakhivka.

In the Lymansky direction, the enemy attacked 16 times near Grekivka, Nevsky, Terny, Novosadovo, as well as in the Serebryansky forest.

In the Siversky direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled the assaults of the Russian invaders near Bilogorivka, Verkhnokamyansky, Vyimka, and Pereizny.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the occupiers attacked nine times in the areas of Chasovoy Yar, Klishchiivka, Hryhorivka, and Bila Hora.

In the Toretsk direction, the enemy launched 19 attacks near Severnoy, Toretsk, New York and Zalizny.

In the Pokrovsky direction, our defenders repelled 36 assaults in the areas of the settlements of Vozdvizhenka, Novooleksandrivka, Progress, Kalinove, Yasnobrodivka, Skuchne, Oleksandropil, and Novoselivka Persha, where the invaders, with the support of aviation, tried to dislodge our units from the occupied lines. The greatest concentration of enemy attacks was near Novooleksandrivka and Novoselivka Persha.

In the Kurakhiv direction, the Defense Forces repelled 11 attacks near Krasnohorivka, Karlivka, Paraskoviivka, and Kostyantynivka, where the enemy tried to break through the defenses of our troops.

In the Vremivsk direction, the enemy made one assault near Vodyanyi.

In the Orihiv direction, the occupiers will continue to try to knock Ukrainian units out of their positions. Seven attacks by the Russians were unsuccessful in the areas of Mala Tokmachka, Shcherbaki, Robotyny and Novoandriivka

In the Dnieper direction, there were six combat encounters with the enemy on the left bank of the Dnieper.

In the Gulyaipil direction, the situation has not undergone significant changes. No signs of the formation of offensive groups of the enemy were detected in the Volyn and Poliske directions.