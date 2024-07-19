Russia's losses in the war against Ukraine during the day from July 18 to 19 are 980 invaders, 5 tanks and 55 artillery systems.

What is known about Russian losses in the war against Ukraine

The total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 19.07.24 approximately amounted to:

personnel — about 564,620 (+980) persons,

tanks — 8250 (+5) units,

armoured combat vehicles — 15,902 (+19) units,

artillery systems — 15,520 (+55) units,

MLRS — 1120 (+0) units,

air defence systems — 894 (+1) units,

aircraft — 361 (+0) units,

helicopters — 326 (+0) units,

UAV operational-tactical level — 12316 (+42),

cruise missiles — 2401 (+3),

warships/boats — 28 (+0) units,

submarines — 1 (+0) units,

vehicle and fuel tanks — 20,909 (+76) units,

special equipment — 2593 (+0)

Losses of the Armed Forces

What is the situation at the front?

Operational information as of the evening of July 18 regarding the Russian invasion. Since the beginning of the day, 107 combat clashes have taken place.

The situation remained the hottest in the Pokrovsk, Kurakhove and Toretsk directions.

During the day, the enemy carried out two missile strikes on the territory of Ukraine using three missiles, 54 air strikes (in particular, 65 air defence systems were used), and used 411 kamikaze drones to destroy them. He carried out almost 3,000 attacks on the positions of our troops and settlements.

In the Kharkiv direction, the enemy attacked eight times near Hlyboke and Vovchansk. Our defenders successfully repelled all attacks.

In the Kupian direction, the enemy tried 11 times daily to advance to our positions near Sinkivka, Stelmakhivka, Berestoveand, and Pischane.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy attacked thirteen times in the areas of Makiivka, Nevske, Torske and Terny.

In the Siversk direction, the enemy unsuccessfully tried five times during the day to break through our defences in Pereizne, Spirne, and Vyimka.

The enemy's activity in the Kramatorsk direction resulted in five combat clashes, and five attacks in the areas of Ivanivske, ChasivYar, and Novomarkove were choked.

In the direction of Toretsk, our troops repelled 18 enemy attacks near Pivnichne, Toretsk and New York.

The enemy showed the greatest activity today in the Pokrovsk direction. In total, since the beginning of the day, the occupiers have tried 22 times to penetrate our defenses in the areas of the settlements of Vozdvyzhenka, Novoselivka Persha, Novooleksandrivka, Progress, Umanske and Yasnobrodivka.

In the Kurakhove direction, the enemy attacked our positions 14 times. It showed the greatest activity in the area of Krasnohorivka and Paraskoviivka.

Six times, the occupiers unsuccessfully stormed our positions in the Orikhiv direction near Mala Tokmachka, Robotyne, and Novoandriivka.

In the Prydniprovskyy direction, the enemy does not stop trying to knock our units out of their positions. Ukrainian soldiers repelled three unsuccessful assaults of the aggressor.