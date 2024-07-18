General Staff Latest: AFU eliminated 1,100 Russian soldiers and 54 artillery systems per day

According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, during the day of July 17, the Russian invaders lost 1,130 soldiers, 54 artillery systems and 7 tanks in the war against Ukraine.
Points of attention
- Combat losses of the Russian Federation in the period from 24.02.22 to 18.07.24 in the war against Ukraine amount to 563,640 soldiers.
- Ukrainian forces effectively use unmanned aerial vehicles to neutralize enemy equipment, including turtle tanks.
- The training of the Ukrainian military quickly adapts to new enemy technologies and combat tactics.
Losses of the Russian Federation in the war against Ukraine as of 07/18/2024
The total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 18.07.24 approximately amounted to:
personnel — about 563,640 (+1,130) people,
tanks — 8245 (+7) units,
armoured combat vehicles — 15,883 (+12) units,
artillery systems — 15465 (+54) units,
MLRS — 1120 (+0) units,
air defence equipment — 893 (+0) units,
aircraft — 361 (+0) units,
helicopters — 326 (+0) units,
UAV operational-tactical level — 12274 (+50),
cruise missiles — 2398 (+0),
warships/boats — 28 (+0) units,
submarines — 1 (+0) units,
vehicles and fuel tanks — 20,833 (+92) units,
special equipment — 2593 (+7)
Russian turtle tanks did not change the situation at the front
They were first noticed at the front in the spring of 2024; in this way, Russian soldiers tried to protect themselves from Ukrainian FPV drones.
However, this scheme did not work, because the soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine very quickly learned to destroy enemy equipment even with welded-on protection antennas.
Journalists draw attention to the example of the 108th Territorial Defence Brigade, which was one of the first to guess how it could be done.
This tactic makes sense since most of the best anti-tank missiles are known to have "tandem" warheads with two charges.
