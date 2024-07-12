Russia lost about 70,000 soldiers in war against Ukraine for two months, UK Intelligence says

According to the information of the military intelligence of Great Britain, during the last two months of the criminal war against Ukraine, the occupying army of the Russian Federation lost about 70 thousand soldiers at the front.
Points of attention
- According to British intelligence, the losses of the Russian army at the front in Ukraine over the past two months amount to about 70,000 soldiers.
- The increase in the losses of the Russian military is connected with the offensive attempts in the Kharkiv region and Donetsk region.
- Despite attempts to stretch the front line, the effectiveness of the defence of the Armed Forces and the lack of training in the Russian army limited the success of the occupiers.
- The casualty rate in Russia is predicted to continue to rise, exceeding 1,000 people per day in the coming months.
- The occupying army of the Russian Federation will try to outnumber the Ukrainian forces but will suffer significant losses of military personnel and equipment.
What is known about the losses of the Russian army in Ukraine during the last two months
As noted in British intelligence, the increase in losses of the Russian occupiers over the past two months is caused by offensive attempts in the Kharkiv region and efforts to maintain the offensive pace in the Donetsk region.
It is noted that although the new approach increased the pressure on the Ukrainian military's line of defense from the Russian occupiers, the effectiveness of the defense of the Armed Forces and the lack of training of the criminal army of the Russian Federation reduce the ability to effectively use any tactical successes.
What will the Russian army try to do in the coming months?
However, simultaneously, the Russian Federation's occupying army is attempting to extend the front line even further.
Latest Defence Intelligence update on the situation in Ukraine – 12 July 2024.— Ministry of Defence 🇬🇧 (@DefenceHQ) July 12, 2024
Find out more about Defence Intelligence's use of language: https://t.co/jsKqbblKeQ #StandWithUkraine 🇺🇦 pic.twitter.com/m3J75fL3tP
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-