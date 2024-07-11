General Staff Latest: AFU repelled 62 Russian attacks since day's beginning

According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, since the beginning of the day, the Ukrainian military has engaged in battle with units of the criminal army of the Russian Federation 62 times. The enemy is actively using aviation in the Kharkiv region and in the Pokrovsk region of Donetsk region.

What is happening at the front

It is noted that in the Kharkiv region, the Russian occupiers carried out three attacks in the Vovchansk and Hlyboke districts.

In the direction of Kupiansk, the criminal army of the Russian Federation unsuccessfully tried to improve its tactical position in the areas of Synkivka and Berestove.

Currently, 2 more battles are ongoing in the Berestove area.

In the direction of Lyman in the Donetsk region, the enemy 5 unsuccessfully tried to attack near Makiivka and Nevske. There are currently 2 battles going on.

In the direction of Siversk, the Russian occupiers are trying to carry out assaults near Rozdolivka and Verkhnyokamyanske. The enemy tried to attack here three times, and the Ukrainian military repelled two attempts of enemy attacks. Another battle continues.

In the direction of Kramatorsk, 3 attempts of enemy attacks with the support of attack aircraft were recorded in Chasiv Yar and Ivanivske. Another battle continues.

In the direction of Toretsk, the Russian occupiers attacked 4 times near Sieverne and Toretsk. Another enemy attack was repulsed near Zalizne.

In the direction of Pokrovsk, 24 attempts of enemy attacks have already been recorded. The enemy is concentrating its efforts in the areas of Novooleksandrivka and Progres.

In the direction of Kurakhove, the occupiers attacked 6 times near Krasnohorivka, Georgiivka, Kostyantynivka, and Paraskoviivka.

The enemy tried four times to advance near Vodyane, Kostyantynivka, and Urozhaine.

What is known about the situation in southern Ukraine and enemy losses

In the Zaporizhzhia region, an attack by Russian invaders was repulsed in the Gulyaipole area.

On the left bank of the Dnipro in the Kherson region, the Russian occupiers attacked Tyagynka and Tokarivka.

During the day, the losses of the Russians amounted to 1 thousand 110 units of personnel. In particular, the Defence Forces also destroyed: