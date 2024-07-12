Watch: AFU drone operators destroyed Russian flamethrower system "Solntsepyok"

Pilots of FPV drones of the 59th separate motorised infantry brigade named after Yakiv Handziuk attacked a Russian anti-aircraft missile system in the Pokrovsk direction.
Points of attention
- The destruction of Russian military facilities, including equipment and aircraft, was also recorded in the area of responsibility of the OSTG “Khortytsia".
- Fighters of separate military brigades successfully shot down Russian Su-25 fighters in eastern Ukraine and Donetsk region.
- The military agencies confirm the successful shelling and downing of Russian planes that disturbed the peace in Ukrainian territories.
AFU destroyed the Russian "Sonstepok" MLRS system in Pokrovsk direction
Operators of drones of a separate motorised infantry brigade named after Yakiv Handziuk on the eastern side of the front tracked down and destroyed the Russian Sontsepok MLRS. It was announced on its Telegram channel by the OSTG "Khortytsia".
As of the morning of July 11, in the Khortytsia OSTG area of responsibility, the pilots of the 59th Brigade also destroyed:
one BM-21 Grad (122 mm calibre MLRS),
one infantry fighting vehicle (BMP-1),
two 122 mm D-30 howitzers,
one 120 mm mortar.
Ukrainian military shot down a Russian Su-25 fighter in Donetsk region
Fighters of the 110th Separate Assault Brigade destroyed a Russian Su-25 aircraft in eastern Ukraine.
Ukrainian soldiers from the 110th separate mechanised Brigade named after Mark Bezruchko were shot down by a Russian Su-25 attack aircraft in the Donetsk region.
It is noted that the anti-aircraft 110th separate mechanised Brigade named after Mark Bezruchko landed another Su-25 attack aircraft, "which is now burning in the steppes of the Ukrainian Donbas."
