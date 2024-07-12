Watch: AFU drone operators destroyed Russian flamethrower system "Solntsepyok"

Pilots of FPV drones of the 59th separate motorised infantry brigade named after Yakiv Handziuk attacked a Russian anti-aircraft missile system in the Pokrovsk direction.

AFU destroyed the Russian "Sonstepok" MLRS system in Pokrovsk direction

In the Pokrovsk direction, the FPV drone pilots of the 59th separate motorised infantry brigade tracked down and destroyed the TOS-1A "Solntsepyok" heavy flamethrower system with an accurate drop from the UAV. Share

As of the morning of July 11, in the Khortytsia OSTG area of responsibility, the pilots of the 59th Brigade also destroyed:

one BM-21 Grad (122 mm calibre MLRS),

one infantry fighting vehicle (BMP-1),

two 122 mm D-30 howitzers,

one 120 mm mortar.

Fighters of the 110th Separate Assault Brigade destroyed a Russian Su-25 aircraft in eastern Ukraine.

Anti-aircraft fighters shot down a Russian Su-25 in Donetsk region. In the Pokrovsky direction, our Ukrainian military shot down a Russian Su-25 aircraft that was firing at the positions of units of the Defense Forces. Share

It is noted that the anti-aircraft 110th separate mechanised Brigade named after Mark Bezruchko landed another Su-25 attack aircraft, "which is now burning in the steppes of the Ukrainian Donbas."