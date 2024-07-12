Watch: AFU drone operators destroyed Russian flamethrower system "Solntsepyok"
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

Watch: AFU drone operators destroyed Russian flamethrower system "Solntsepyok"

"Solntsepyok"
Читати українською

Pilots of FPV drones of the 59th separate motorised infantry brigade named after Yakiv Handziuk attacked a Russian anti-aircraft missile system in the Pokrovsk direction.

Points of attention

  • The destruction of Russian military facilities, including equipment and aircraft, was also recorded in the area of responsibility of the OSTG “Khortytsia".
  • Fighters of separate military brigades successfully shot down Russian Su-25 fighters in eastern Ukraine and Donetsk region.
  • The military agencies confirm the successful shelling and downing of Russian planes that disturbed the peace in Ukrainian territories.

AFU destroyed the Russian "Sonstepok" MLRS system in Pokrovsk direction

Operators of drones of a separate motorised infantry brigade named after Yakiv Handziuk on the eastern side of the front tracked down and destroyed the Russian Sontsepok MLRS. It was announced on its Telegram channel by the OSTG "Khortytsia".

In the Pokrovsk direction, the FPV drone pilots of the 59th separate motorised infantry brigade tracked down and destroyed the TOS-1A "Solntsepyok" heavy flamethrower system with an accurate drop from the UAV.

As of the morning of July 11, in the Khortytsia OSTG area of responsibility, the pilots of the 59th Brigade also destroyed:

  • one BM-21 Grad (122 mm calibre MLRS),

  • one infantry fighting vehicle (BMP-1),

  • two 122 mm D-30 howitzers,

  • one 120 mm mortar.

Ukrainian military shot down a Russian Su-25 fighter in Donetsk region

Fighters of the 110th Separate Assault Brigade destroyed a Russian Su-25 aircraft in eastern Ukraine.

Ukrainian soldiers from the 110th separate mechanised Brigade named after Mark Bezruchko were shot down by a Russian Su-25 attack aircraft in the Donetsk region.

Anti-aircraft fighters shot down a Russian Su-25 in Donetsk region. In the Pokrovsky direction, our Ukrainian military shot down a Russian Su-25 aircraft that was firing at the positions of units of the Defense Forces.

It is noted that the anti-aircraft 110th separate mechanised Brigade named after Mark Bezruchko landed another Su-25 attack aircraft, "which is now burning in the steppes of the Ukrainian Donbas."

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
AFU destroyed new Russian S-500 air defence system
S-500
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Air defence shot down 32 Russian Shaheds overnight
Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Air defence forces
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
AFU destroyed S-300 and S-400 systems in Russian Belgorod region
S-300 system

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?