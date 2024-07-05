Air defence shot down 32 Russian Shaheds overnight

On the night of July 5, the Russian Army attacked Ukraine with 32 attack drones of the Shahed-131/136 type. Air defence forces managed to shoot down all enemy drones.

The Air Force revealed the details of the Russian attack on Ukraine

As noted, on July 5, the Russian Federation attacked with 32 kamikaze drones of the "Shahed-131/136" type from the Kursk and Primorsko-Akhtarsk regions of the Russian Federation.

During the night, defenders of the sky shot down all 32 "Shaheds" in the Mykolaiv, Odesa, Kherson, Dnipropetrovsk, Kyiv, Chernihiv and Cherkasy regions, the report says. Share

The combat work of repelling a night air attack involved:

fighter aircraft

Air Force anti-aircraft missile units

mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine

electronic warfare units.

The Russian army struck the port infrastructure of Odesa

The Southern Defense Forces reported the consequences of the Russian attack on Odesa.

In the Odesa region, port infrastructure was damaged as a result of a Russian strike with a ballistic missile. A woman died, and seven people were injured.

As a result of the impact, buildings and other structures of the port infrastructure were damaged. A fire broke out, which was extinguished. Share

According to Oleh Kiper, the head of Odesa RMA , as a result of the missile attack, one civilian was killed, and seven others were injured.

Under the procedural guidance of the prosecutors of the Odesa Regional Prosecutor's Office, a pre-trial investigation has been launched into the fact of violation of the laws and customs of war, combined with intentional murder.

As a result of the attack, a 46-year-old woman died, and seven civilians were injured and hospitalized. Port facilities and administrative buildings were destroyed.