The Navy of the AFU and the SSU destroyed the Shahed warehouse in Russia

The Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine officially confirmed that they, together with the Security Service of Ukraine, managed to destroy the Shahed warehouse and related infrastructure in the Krasnodar region of Russia.

The Navy showed the effects of their new attack and enemy targets

According to the soldiers, the warehouse was liquidated by the forces and means of the Navy of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in cooperation with the SSU.

New satellite images confirm the destruction on the night of June 21 of the Shahed-136/Geran-2 storage and preparation facilities, training buildings, control and communication points of these UAVs located in the Krasnodar Territory, the report says. Share

Moreover, it is noted that in addition to the means of destruction, the professional instructors who were engaged in the training of personnel for the maintenance of the "Shahed-136/Gheran-2" launchers, as well as those cadets who were trained to strike on the territory of Ukraine with the help of Iranian drones, were also successfully eliminated systems.

The Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, together with their counterparts from the Defense Forces, continue to destroy the enemy on land, in the sea and in the air! Together to victory! Glory to Ukraine! — emphasize in the Navy of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and publish confirmation of their words. Share

