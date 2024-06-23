The Navy of the AFU and the SSU destroyed the Shahed warehouse in Russia
The Navy of the AFU and the SSU destroyed the Shahed warehouse in Russia

Navy of the Armed Forces
The Naval Forces
The Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine officially confirmed that they, together with the Security Service of Ukraine, managed to destroy the Shahed warehouse and related infrastructure in the Krasnodar region of Russia.

Points of attention

  • Ukrainian forces successfully eliminated not only enemy attack drones, but also Russian instructors and cadets.
  • The losses of the Russian army as of the morning of June 23, 2024 amount to about 534,360 people and a significant amount of equipment.
  • The Navy continues to destroy the enemy on land, in the sea and in the air together with its counterparts from the Defense Forces.

The Navy showed the effects of their new attack and enemy targets

According to the soldiers, the warehouse was liquidated by the forces and means of the Navy of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in cooperation with the SSU.

New satellite images confirm the destruction on the night of June 21 of the Shahed-136/Geran-2 storage and preparation facilities, training buildings, control and communication points of these UAVs located in the Krasnodar Territory, the report says.

Moreover, it is noted that in addition to the means of destruction, the professional instructors who were engaged in the training of personnel for the maintenance of the "Shahed-136/Gheran-2" launchers, as well as those cadets who were trained to strike on the territory of Ukraine with the help of Iranian drones, were also successfully eliminated systems.

The Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, together with their counterparts from the Defense Forces, continue to destroy the enemy on land, in the sea and in the air! Together to victory! Glory to Ukraine! — emphasize in the Navy of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and publish confirmation of their words.

Losses of the Russian army as of the morning of June 23, 2024

The total combat losses of the enemy from 02.24.22 to 06.23.24 approximately amounted to:

  • personnel — about 534,360 (+1,270) people,

  • tanks — 8019 (+10) units,

  • armored combat vehicles — 15,398 (+15) units,

  • artillery systems — 14,195 (+61) units,

  • RSZV — 1108 (+2) units,

  • air defense equipment — 863 (+2) units,

  • aircraft — 359 (+0) units,

  • helicopters — 326 (+0) units,

  • UAVs of the operational-tactical level — 11,355 (+50) units,

  • cruise missiles — 2321 (+13) units,

  • ships/boats — 28 (+0) units,

  • submarines — 1 (+0) units,

  • automotive equipment and tank trucks — 19,248 (+44) units,

  • special equipment — 2377 (+8) units.

