Macron announced a new military aid package for Ukraine worth 2 billion euros

France is providing Ukraine with an additional 2 billion euros in military aid, French President Emmanuel Macron announced during a briefing with President Zelensky at the Elysee Palace on March 26.

France provides Ukraine with 2 billion euros in military aid

As Emmanuel Macron stated, France will continue to support Ukraine.

The aid package will include:

MILAN anti-tank missiles;

air defense equipment: MICA missiles;

missiles for aviation (equipment of Mirage aircraft);

Mistral ground defense missiles;

AMX-10RC armored vehicles;

ammunition, including remotely controlled ones.

The production of equipment in Ukraine in cooperation with French defense enterprises will also be financed.

In addition, France will continue to cooperate with Ukraine in intelligence exchange.

We will continue to provide support to Ukraine through our newly established defense partnerships. This additional €2 billion in support is part of our desire to mobilize all partners who will be present to deliver support in the near future. Share

Macron also noted that the world is at a crucial stage in ending Russia's war of aggression against Ukraine.

I welcome President Trump's initiative, which is aimed at the earliest possible reduction and cessation of hostilities in a sequence that could help us achieve a sustainable and long-term peace that guarantees the security of Ukraine and the continent. Emmanuel Macron President of France

On March 26, Zelensky arrived in France to meet with President Emmanuel Macron to discuss preparations for a summit of the "coalition of the willing" countries ready to provide security guarantees to Ukraine. The summit will take place on March 27 in Paris.