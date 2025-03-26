Macron announced a new military aid package for Ukraine worth 2 billion euros

France is providing Ukraine with an additional 2 billion euros in military aid, French President Emmanuel Macron announced during a briefing with President Zelensky at the Elysee Palace on March 26.
Points of attention
- France allocated an additional 2 billion euros in military aid to Ukraine, including missiles, ammunition, ATGMs, and armored vehicles.
- President Macron confirmed France's commitment to supporting Ukraine and mobilizing partners for assistance.
- The military aid package from France involves missiles for Mirage 2000 aircraft, investments in the defense industry, and continued cooperation in intelligence exchange.
France provides Ukraine with 2 billion euros in military aid
As Emmanuel Macron stated, France will continue to support Ukraine.
The aid package will include:
MILAN anti-tank missiles;
air defense equipment: MICA missiles;
missiles for aviation (equipment of Mirage aircraft);
Mistral ground defense missiles;
AMX-10RC armored vehicles;
ammunition, including remotely controlled ones.
The production of equipment in Ukraine in cooperation with French defense enterprises will also be financed.
In addition, France will continue to cooperate with Ukraine in intelligence exchange.
Macron also noted that the world is at a crucial stage in ending Russia's war of aggression against Ukraine.
On March 26, Zelensky arrived in France to meet with President Emmanuel Macron to discuss preparations for a summit of the "coalition of the willing" countries ready to provide security guarantees to Ukraine. The summit will take place on March 27 in Paris.
More on the topic
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Economics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-