Zelenskyy is going to negotiate with Macron — what is the goal?
Zelenskyy is going to negotiate with Macron — what is the goal?

What is known about Zelensky's visit to France?
Source:  Le Monde

On March 26, Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky will visit France, where he will hold another important meeting with his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron.

Points of attention

  • The meeting between Zelenskyy and Macron will focus on coordinating efforts within the 'coalition of the determined' to secure a stable future for Ukraine after the conflict.
  • The Elysee Palace confirms Zelenskyy's visit and highlights the importance of ongoing collaboration between Ukraine and France in ensuring regional security and stability.

What is known about Zelensky's visit to France?

The Elysee Palace officially announced the plans of the President of Ukraine on March 25.

According to the latest data, Macron will receive Zelensky on the evening of March 26 to prepare for the security summit, which will take place on Thursday, March 27.

The Head of State will confirm to President Zelensky that France will make continuing and strengthening military and financial support for Ukraine its key priority, the Elysee Palace said in a statement.

As mentioned earlier, Emmanuel Macron recently officially confirmed that the summit of the "coalition of the willing" on Ukraine will take place on March 27 in Paris, with the participation of the Ukrainian leader.

The so-called "coalition of the determined," which is preparing the ground for guaranteeing a future post-war settlement, met in early March in London.

A meeting of military leaders took place 10 days ago. The focus was on plans to deploy peacekeeping forces to Ukraine.

