To strengthen the AFU. Macron announced the work of a Franco-British mission in Ukraine

French President Emmanuel Macron announced on March 27, after a meeting of the “Coalition of the Willing” in Paris, that a Franco-British mission would be sent to Ukraine to work on strengthening the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Macron announced the work of the Franco-British mission in Ukraine

He said this at a press conference after the summit in Paris.

Macron announced that a "Franco-British team" would be sent to Ukraine to "prepare the format of the Ukrainian army of tomorrow."

He added that work is ongoing on the potential deployment of so-called "deterrence forces" to Ukraine. These troops could potentially act as a "deterrent" in the event of a peace agreement between Russia and Ukraine.

EN DIRECT | Réunion de Paris sur la paix et la sécurité pour l’Ukraine : conférence de presse du Président @EmmanuelMacron. https://t.co/yfJD5gjvfb — Élysée (@Elysee) March 27, 2025

Macron noted that these could be forces from "some EU member states" who would be stationed in "certain strategic locations" in Ukraine. Share

The French President hopes that there will be support for such actions from the United States, but wants to prepare an alternative scenario without Washington's participation.

The French leader also stated: the foreign ministers of the coalition states have 3 weeks to prepare proposals for monitoring compliance with the ceasefire in Ukraine.

It was previously reported that France allows the deployment of European peacekeeping forces in Ukraine at a distance from the front line, one of the options being deployment along the Dnieper line.

