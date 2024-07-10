AFU destroyed S-300 and S-400 systems in Russian Belgorod region

According to the information of the head of staff, deputy commander of the "Kharkiv" Operational Task Group, Colonel Viktor Solimchuk, AFU destroyed the S-300 and S-400 air defence systems of the occupation army of the Russian Federation in the Belgorod region, which attacked Kharkiv.

What is known about the destruction of the S-300 and S-400 air defence systems in the Kharkiv region

According to Solymchuk, the Ukrainian military on the front lines is receiving the necessary weapons and ammunition.

And the main thing is that we received permission to use Western weapons on military facilities located on the territory of Russia, — emphasised the military man. Share

Solimchuk noted that the armed forces on the front line in the Kharkiv region inflict fire damage by manpower and early detection equipment when they cross the border.

Solymchuk noted that the Defense Forces need more air defence warfare systems to defeat aerial bomb-carrying aircraft with planning and adjustment modules launched long distances.

There is a need for high-precision missile weapons, with the ability to strike at the entire depth of the enemy's troops — both at control points, and at air defense, and at concentration areas, and at other important military facilities on the territory of the Russian Federation, underlined AFU officer. Share

What is known about the losses of the Russian army during the offensive in the Kharkiv region

Solimchuk noted that since the beginning of the new offensive of the occupation army of the Russian Federation in the Kharkiv region, the Kremlin invaders have already lost 2 thousand 939 killed and 6 thousand 509 wounded.

Another 40 Russian occupiers surrendered.

In particular, in Vovchansk, the occupiers have already lost most of their 138th Motorized Rifle Brigade, "weakened" the 83rd and 157th tank regiments.

In addition, their 83rd Airborne Assault Brigade also constantly suffers losses, sometimes several dozen people a day, which is confirmed by prisoners and radio intercepts.

At the same time, the Defense Forces emphasized that the Russian army still has fairly serious offensive potential — the occupiers are regrouping, restoring forces and logistics, and training assault groups continues in the rear.