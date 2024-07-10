Russia's illegitimate president, Vladimir Putin, wanted to take advantage of the fact that the American Congress could not approve new aid to Ukraine for more than half a year, and seize Kharkiv.
What plans does Russia plan for Kharkiv?
The Russians beat the residents of Kharkiv every day because they "want to provoke chaos and force people to flee," President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy told the Ronald Reagan Presidential Foundation and Institute. According to the Ukrainian leader, this is Putin's goal.
Zelenskyy added that during the Russian Federation's new offensive in the Kharkiv region, Kyiv lost some villages along the border but was able to take and save the residents.
What is the situation in the Kharkiv region?
Defence forces of Ukraine advanced during tactical counterattacks north of Kharkiv on July 7.
Geolocation images released on July 6 show that the Ukrainian Armed Forces advanced northwest of Hlyboke, counterattacking in the area, and available satellite images from July 3-6 indicate that Ukrainian forces counterattacked in the area.
However, analysts note that Hlyboke's current status is unknown.
Russian "warriors" claimed that the Armed Forces regularly counterattacked near Hlyboky and that they were advancing near Hlyboky from the southwest.
Another blogger said that Ukrainian defenders are conducting raids near Lyptsi and Tykhe to identify vulnerabilities in Russian defence lines.
On July 6 and 7, Russian troops continued their attacks in the areas of Lyptsi and Hlyboki and in the area of Vovchansk and near Staretsa.
Russian so-called "war correspondents" claimed that Putin's troops allegedly recaptured positions on Korolenko and Sobornia streets in the centre of Vovchansk.
The National Guard of Ukraine reported that its special forces struck a Russian tactical command post and a small ammunition depot near Hlyboke.
