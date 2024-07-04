Russia again strikes Kharkiv region with glide bomb, one killed

On the afternoon of July 4, Russian terrorists bombed the village of Ruska Lozova in the Dergachi district of the Kharkiv region; a victim is reported.

Unfortunately, a local resident died as a result of the impact. My sincere condolences to the relatives and friends of the deceased.

The head of the Dergachi city military administration, Vyacheslav Zadorenko, reported about it.

There is damage to several private houses. Information on other victims and destruction is being clarified.

Russian shelling of Kharkiv region: what is known

In Kharkiv region, six civilians were wounded by shelling from the Russian army: prosecutors record the consequences.

Under the procedural leadership of the Kupiansk and Chuhuiv district prosecutor's offices of the Kharkiv region, pre-trial investigations have been launched into violations of the laws and customs of war (Chapter 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

According to the investigation, on July 4, around 5:00 am, the enemy carried out airstrikes on the village. Hlushkivka in Kupiansk district. Four people were injured: three women and a man. A number of private homes and commercial buildings were damaged.

On July 3, at approximately 2:00 a.m., the Russian Armed Forces shelled the village with artillery. Pishchane in Kupiansk district: a 55-year-old man was injured.