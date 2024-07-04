Russia again strikes Kharkiv region with glide bomb, one killed
Ukraine
Russia again strikes Kharkiv region with glide bomb, one killed

Kharkiv region
Source:  online.ua

On the afternoon of July 4, Russian terrorists bombed the village of Ruska Lozova in the Dergachi district of the Kharkiv region; a victim is reported.

  • As a result of airstrikes by Russian terrorists in the Kharkiv region, one local resident was killed and six people were injured.
  • The village of Ruska Lozova suffered from aerial bombardment, which caused the destruction of private homes and farm buildings.
  • Injured persons received medical aid, and law enforcement agencies began pre-trial investigations into violations of the laws and customs of war.
  • Airstrikes and shelling by Russian troops caused serious damage to private property and residential buildings in the Kharkiv region.
  • The situation in the Kharkiv region remains tense due to the actions of the occupiers, which cause deaths and injuries among the civilian population.

Russian hit Ruska Lozova with glide bomb

Unfortunately, a local resident died as a result of the impact. My sincere condolences to the relatives and friends of the deceased.

The head of the Dergachi city military administration, Vyacheslav Zadorenko, reported about it.

There is damage to several private houses. Information on other victims and destruction is being clarified.

Russian shelling of Kharkiv region: what is known

In Kharkiv region, six civilians were wounded by shelling from the Russian army: prosecutors record the consequences.

Under the procedural leadership of the Kupiansk and Chuhuiv district prosecutor's offices of the Kharkiv region, pre-trial investigations have been launched into violations of the laws and customs of war (Chapter 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

According to the investigation, on July 4, around 5:00 am, the enemy carried out airstrikes on the village. Hlushkivka in Kupiansk district. Four people were injured: three women and a man. A number of private homes and commercial buildings were damaged.

On July 3, at approximately 2:00 a.m., the Russian Armed Forces shelled the village with artillery. Pishchane in Kupiansk district: a 55-year-old man was injured.

Also, on July 3, as a result of an enemy airstrike on the village of Kotivka of the Vovchansk community, where a 52-year-old man was injured.

