Russia again strikes Kharkiv region with glide bomb, one killed

On the afternoon of July 4, Russian terrorists bombed the village of Ruska Lozova in the Dergachi district of the Kharkiv region; a victim is reported.
Russian hit Ruska Lozova with glide bomb
The head of the Dergachi city military administration, Vyacheslav Zadorenko, reported about it.
There is damage to several private houses. Information on other victims and destruction is being clarified.
Russian shelling of Kharkiv region: what is known
In Kharkiv region, six civilians were wounded by shelling from the Russian army: prosecutors record the consequences.
Under the procedural leadership of the Kupiansk and Chuhuiv district prosecutor's offices of the Kharkiv region, pre-trial investigations have been launched into violations of the laws and customs of war (Chapter 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).
On July 3, at approximately 2:00 a.m., the Russian Armed Forces shelled the village with artillery. Pishchane in Kupiansk district: a 55-year-old man was injured.
Also, on July 3, as a result of an enemy airstrike on the village of Kotivka of the Vovchansk community, where a 52-year-old man was injured.
