Russian invaders struck Kherson, Kharkiv and Sumy regions
Ukraine
Russian invaders struck Kherson, Kharkiv and Sumy regions

The Russian army continues to terrorise various regions of Ukraine daily. During the past day, hundreds of settlements were attacked by the enemy.

Points of attention

  • On July 1, the Russian occupiers shelled the central parts of Kherson, the wheat fields of the Kharkiv regions, and various communities of the Sumy region with MLRS and artillery.
  • Enemy shelling led to a fire in the village of Karasivka, Zolochiv community, Kharkiv region, and significant damage in other areas.
  • Enemy attacks are carried out using various weapons, including FPV drones, mortars, artillery and other means.

Russia's attack on Kherson — what is known

According to the latest data, on the night of July 2, the Russian invaders struck the central part of Kherson with MLRS and artillery.

Yuriy Sobolevskyy, the first deputy chairman of the Kherson Regional Council, announced this.

Russians probably won't let Kherson sleep today. The anti-aircraft guns and artillery worked in the central part of the city, he said in his message.

It is also worth noting that on July 1, the Russian army shelled Kherson from the temporarily occupied left bank of the Dnieper.

Russia also struck the Kharkiv region

As reported by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, the Russian occupiers shelled a wheat field in the village of Karasivka in the Zolochiv community in the Kharkiv region, and a fire broke out.

The rescuers also emphasise that a fire broke out at the site of the attack.

They managed to quickly localise the fire in order to prevent the destruction of the entire field, with a total area of 110 hectares.

What is known about the situation in Sumy region

On July 1, the enemy carried out 31 attacks on the Sumy region: they attacked with FPV drones and dropped VOG and mines.

92 explosions were recorded. Khotin, Yunakivka, Bilopillia, Vorozhba, Myropillia, Krasnopillia, Velyka Pysarivka, Shalygino, Seredyno-Buda communities came under fire, reports the military administration of the Sumy region.

Also, the Russian occupiers hit the Shalygino community with barrel artillery and 6 explosions.

The Krasnopil community was shelled by mortars, struck by a Lancet-type UAV, shelled by overhead artillery — 18 explosions.

