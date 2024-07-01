On the morning of July 1, the Russian occupiers attacked the city of Ukrainy in the Donetsk region. Two women died as a result of enemy shelling.
Points of attention
- The Russian army shelled the city of Ukrainsk in the Donetsk region, which resulted in the death of two women and the wounding of 8 more people.
- The Russian military damaged 10 high-rise buildings and an administrative building as a result of Ukrainian shelling.
- An investigation is currently underway into violations of the laws and customs of the Russian Federation's war in eastern Ukraine.
- An attack by the Russian military on the private sector of Tsukuryne with the help of FAB-500 was recorded, which resulted in injuries to residents.
The Russian army killed two women in Ukrainsk
It is noted that early in the morning, the Russians shelled the city with "Hurricanes". The residential sector was in the affected area.
This was announced by the head of Donetsk RMA, Vadym Filashkin.
2 women aged 65 and 70 died as a result of the shelling. Another 8 people were injured.
In addition, according to preliminary information, 10 high-rise buildings and an administrative building were damaged.
The final consequences of the shelling are being established.
The Russians shelled Tsukurin
At 10:25 p.m., the Russian military dropped a FAB-500 on Tsukurin. An investigation into violating the laws and customs of war is ongoing.
An enemy aerial bomb targeted the private sector. Previously, the occupiers struck the FAB-500.
