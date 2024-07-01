Russia strikes Donetsk region with MLRS: two killed, eight injured
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

Russia strikes Donetsk region with MLRS: two killed, eight injured

Vadym Filashkin / Donetsk RMA
Ukrainsk
Читати українською

On the morning of July 1, the Russian occupiers attacked the city of Ukrainy in the Donetsk region. Two women died as a result of enemy shelling.

Points of attention

  • The Russian army shelled the city of Ukrainsk in the Donetsk region, which resulted in the death of two women and the wounding of 8 more people.
  • The Russian military damaged 10 high-rise buildings and an administrative building as a result of Ukrainian shelling.
  • An investigation is currently underway into violations of the laws and customs of the Russian Federation's war in eastern Ukraine.
  • An attack by the Russian military on the private sector of Tsukuryne with the help of FAB-500 was recorded, which resulted in injuries to residents.

The Russian army killed two women in Ukrainsk

It is noted that early in the morning, the Russians shelled the city with "Hurricanes". The residential sector was in the affected area.

This was announced by the head of Donetsk RMA, Vadym Filashkin.

2 women aged 65 and 70 died as a result of the shelling. Another 8 people were injured.

In addition, according to preliminary information, 10 high-rise buildings and an administrative building were damaged.

The final consequences of the shelling are being established.

The Russians shelled Tsukurin

At 10:25 p.m., the Russian military dropped a FAB-500 on Tsukurin. An investigation into violating the laws and customs of war is ongoing.

An enemy aerial bomb targeted the private sector. Previously, the occupiers struck the FAB-500.

As a result of the attack, a 51-year-old woman and her 14-year-old daughter were injured. 4 local residents aged 47 to 74 were also injured. The victims were diagnosed with bruises and shrapnel injuries, the prosecutor's office reported.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Media shares footage of aftermath after Russian today's missile strike on Odesa
shelling
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Russia strikes Vilniansk with missiles: seven killed, including two children
Ivan Fedorov
Vilniansk
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Russia strikes again Donetsk region with glide bomb: six injured, including one child
Prosecutor's office of Donetsk region
shelling

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?