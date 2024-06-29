Russian attack on Vilniansk. 2 children and 5 adults died

The attack of Russian terrorists on Vilniansk in the Zaporizhzhia region took the lives of two children and five adult residents of the city.
The Russian army killed two children in Vilniansk
At 7:30 p.m., the head of Zaporizhzhya OVA Ivan Fedorov reported that the number of dead in Vilniansk had increased.
Fedorov reported that the number of injured in the city had increased to 10 people.
The Russians attacked the city of Vilniansk, Zaporizhzhia district
As a result of an attack by Russian terrorists on Vilniansk in the Zaporizhzhia region, six people were killed and eight were injured. Such information is available as of 6:47 p.m.
In the evening of June 29, the Russian army attacked Vilniansk.
Ivan Fedorov, head of Zaporizhzhya OVA, announced this.
Previously, 6 civilians were killed and 8 residents were injured. A critical infrastructure object, a shop and residential buildings were damaged.
