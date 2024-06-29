Russian attack on Vilniansk. 2 children and 5 adults died

The attack of Russian terrorists on Vilniansk in the Zaporizhzhia region took the lives of two children and five adult residents of the city.

At 7:30 p.m., the head of Zaporizhzhya OVA Ivan Fedorov reported that the number of dead in Vilniansk had increased.

Another Russian terrorist attack against the civilian population. The enemy killed 7 people in Vilniansk, Zaporizhzhia region. Two of the dead are children. Ivan Fedorov Head of Zaporizhzhia OVA

Fedorov reported that the number of injured in the city had increased to 10 people.

As a result of an attack by Russian terrorists on Vilniansk in the Zaporizhzhia region, six people were killed and eight were injured. Such information is available as of 6:47 p.m.

In the evening of June 29, the Russian army attacked Vilniansk.

