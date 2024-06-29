Russian attack on Vilniansk. 2 children and 5 adults died
Ukraine
Russian attack on Vilniansk. 2 children and 5 adults died

Ivan Fedorov
Vilniansk
The attack of Russian terrorists on Vilniansk in the Zaporizhzhia region took the lives of two children and five adult residents of the city.

  • Russian terrorists attacked Vilniansk in Zaporizhzhia, resulting in the deaths of two children and five adults.
  • The number of wounded in Vilniansk has increased to 10 people, highlighting the severity of the attack.
  • The Russian military actions against the civilian population in Ukraine continue to escalate, leading to tragic consequences.
  • The attack damaged a store, residential buildings, and a critical infrastructure object, impacting the local community.
  • Ivan Fedorov, head of Zaporizhzhya OVA, confirmed the casualties and injuries caused by the Russian attack on Vilniansk.

The Russian army killed two children in Vilniansk

At 7:30 p.m., the head of Zaporizhzhya OVA Ivan Fedorov reported that the number of dead in Vilniansk had increased.

Another Russian terrorist attack against the civilian population. The enemy killed 7 people in Vilniansk, Zaporizhzhia region. Two of the dead are children.

Ivan Fedorov

Ivan Fedorov

Head of Zaporizhzhia OVA

Fedorov reported that the number of injured in the city had increased to 10 people.

The Russians attacked the city of Vilniansk, Zaporizhzhia district

As a result of an attack by Russian terrorists on Vilniansk in the Zaporizhzhia region, six people were killed and eight were injured. Such information is available as of 6:47 p.m.

In the evening of June 29, the Russian army attacked Vilniansk.

Ivan Fedorov, head of Zaporizhzhya OVA, announced this.

Previously, 6 civilians were killed and 8 residents were injured. A critical infrastructure object, a shop and residential buildings were damaged.

