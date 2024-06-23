Russian attack on Kharkiv. The police showed a video of the first minutes of the attack

The police showed the first minutes of the Russian strikes on Kharkiv on June 22.

The Russian attack on Kharkiv was captured by a policeman's body camera

The video was published by the first deputy chief of the Patrol Police Department Oleksiy Biloshitskyi.

The first minutes of yesterday's enemy shelling of the central part of Kharkiv. Hold on, indomitable, - wrote Biloshitskyi.

What is known about the Russian attack on Kharkiv

On June 22, the Russian Federation launched four guided aerial bombs on Kharkiv. As a result, part of a residential building was destroyed and a car was damaged.

Previously, the Russian military deployed four UMPB D-30 in the city. As of 20:20, three people died, 56 were injured, including two minors.

Hits were recorded on the territory of the ecopark and the enterprise. According to preliminary data, three people were killed and another 56 were injured. Among the wounded are two children aged 12 and 13. Six citizens, including one man, four women and one child, are in serious condition.

According to Serhiy Bolvinov, the head of the investigative department of the National Security Service in the Kharkiv region, all the victims of the shelling of the Russians are civilians.

The woman died at the trolleybus stop, the man was walking down the street and found himself at the epicenter of the explosion. Another dead man is a security guard of the enterprise.

As of June 23, it is known that 41 victims are being treated in regional hospitals, including three children.

Oleg Synegubov noted that 52 people were injured, including three children and a policeman, and two people were killed as a result of the impact of the KAB on a five-story building in the Osnovyansk district of Kharkiv.

In addition, in the Kholodnohirsky district of the city, as a result of shelling, an enterprise building was damaged, one person died, and four were injured.