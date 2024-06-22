Russia made four strikes on Kharkiv — there are dead and wounded
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

Russia made four strikes on Kharkiv — there are dead and wounded

Igor Terekhov
Kharkov
Читати українською

In the afternoon of June 22, Russian terrorists again attacked Kharkiv from the air. The Russian army struck a residential building, there are victims.

Points of attention

  • Russian terrorists target Kharkiv with airstrikes, causing casualties and injuries in residential areas.
  • The head of Kharkiv OVA warns residents about potential future attacks and advises caution.
  • Previous attacks by the Russian army have resulted in deaths and damages in Kharkiv, showing the continuous threat to civilians.
  • Details of specific attacks, including the use of KAB aerial bombs and targeting residential buildings, are provided by officials.
  • The situation in Kharkiv remains tense, with ongoing examinations of casualties and damages caused by the recent Russian strikes.

Russian occupiers hit Kharkov

At 3:13 p.m., Mayor Igor Terekhov announced the shelling of Kharkiv.

After some time, information appeared about the fall of Russian ammunition into the area of dense residential development.

At 3:26 p.m., Terekhov clarified that there were dead and injured people as a result of the Russian attack on the residential building.

The head of Kharkiv OVA Oleg Synegubov says about the possibility of repeated strikes by the Russian army and calls on the city's residents to be careful.

According to the preliminary information of emergency doctors, two people died. At least two people were injured. The examination is ongoing.

Oleg Sinegubov

Oleg Sinegubov

Head of Kharkiv OVA

At 15.55 Terekhov confirmed the number of dead. Also, 18 townspeople were injured due to the Russian strike on Kharkiv.

What is known about the next attack of the Russian army by KAB on Kharkov

According to the information of the head of Kharkiv OVA Oleg Synegubov, on June 19, the aviation of the criminal army of the Russian Federation dropped 3 KAB aerial bombs on Shevchenkivska district of Kharkiv. In addition, the Russian occupiers shelled the village of Vilkhivka.

Synegubov noted that 2 hits were recorded on the territory of the children's camp and one more near the residential building, there is damage.

Later, Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov noted that a woman was injured as a result of an enemy attack.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
One killed, one injured after Russian today's strike on Kharkiv and its region
Oleg Sinegubov / Kharkiv OVA
Russia's army attacked Kharkiv region

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?