Russia made four strikes on Kharkiv — there are dead and wounded

In the afternoon of June 22, Russian terrorists again attacked Kharkiv from the air. The Russian army struck a residential building, there are victims.

Russian occupiers hit Kharkov

At 3:13 p.m., Mayor Igor Terekhov announced the shelling of Kharkiv.

After some time, information appeared about the fall of Russian ammunition into the area of dense residential development.

At 3:26 p.m., Terekhov clarified that there were dead and injured people as a result of the Russian attack on the residential building.

The head of Kharkiv OVA Oleg Synegubov says about the possibility of repeated strikes by the Russian army and calls on the city's residents to be careful.

According to the preliminary information of emergency doctors, two people died. At least two people were injured. The examination is ongoing. Oleg Sinegubov Head of Kharkiv OVA

At 15.55 Terekhov confirmed the number of dead. Also, 18 townspeople were injured due to the Russian strike on Kharkiv.

What is known about the next attack of the Russian army by KAB on Kharkov

According to the information of the head of Kharkiv OVA Oleg Synegubov, on June 19, the aviation of the criminal army of the Russian Federation dropped 3 KAB aerial bombs on Shevchenkivska district of Kharkiv. In addition, the Russian occupiers shelled the village of Vilkhivka.

Synegubov noted that 2 hits were recorded on the territory of the children's camp and one more near the residential building, there is damage.

Later, Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov noted that a woman was injured as a result of an enemy attack.