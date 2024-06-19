One killed, one injured after Russian today's strike on Kharkiv and its region

According to the information of the head of Kharkiv RMA, Oleg Syniegubov, the aircraft of the criminal army of the Russian Federation dropped three glide bombs on Shevchenkivskyy district of Kharkiv. In addition, the Russian occupiers shelled the village of Vilkhivka.

What is known about the next attack of the Russian army by glide bombs

Syniegubov noted that two hits were recorded on the territory of the children's camp and one more near the residential building, there is damage.

Later, Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov noted that a woman was injured as a result of an enemy attack.

In addition, as Syniegubov notes, around 3:36 p.m. the Russian occupiers shelled the village of Vilkhivka in the Kharkiv district.

As a result of enemy shelling, a 49-year-old woman died and a 60-year-old man was injured.

The enemy also shelled the village of Novoosynove of the Kurilivska community of the Kupiansk district.

Two women were injured and have already been taken to the hospital.

What is known about the situation in the Kharkiv region?

According to Syniegubov, there is currently an increase in shelling by the Russian occupiers.

The head of the Kharkiv RMA emphasised that Russian war criminals are attacking civilian infrastructure facilities and logistical facilities of the Ukrainian military, trying to identify weak points in the defense.

Synegubov also informed about the possibility of forced evacuation of children of the Boriv community.

We are considering the possibility of forced evacuation of 33 children from 5 settlements of the "orange zone": Zagryzove, Bohuslavka, Shyykivka, Maliivka, Nova Kruglyakivka. We will consider this issue at the Regional Defence Council, — emphasised the head of RMA.

He added that despite numerous losses in the Kharkiv region and unsuccessful attempts to attack, the Russian invaders were constantly raising reserves and continuing to attack.