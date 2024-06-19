One killed, one injured after Russian today's strike on Kharkiv and its region

According to the information of the head of Kharkiv RMA, Oleg Syniegubov, the aircraft of the criminal army of the Russian Federation dropped three glide bombs on Shevchenkivskyy district of Kharkiv. In addition, the Russian occupiers shelled the village of Vilkhivka.
Points of attention
- The Russian army launched an attack on Kharkiv, dropping glide bombs and shelling the area, resulting in the deaths and injuries of civilians.
- According to the information of the head of the Kharkiv RMA, residential buildings and a children's camp were damaged by shelling, and there were wounded among the residents.
- The Russian occupiers continue to escalate the situation in the Kharkiv region, trying to find weak points in the defence and strike civilian objects.
- There is a threat to the children of the Boriv community, and the possibility of forced evacuation of 33 children from 5 settlements is being considered.
- Despite the constant attacks of the Russian Federation, Ukrainian defenders continue to strengthen their defences and maintain steadfast positions in the fight for their territory.
What is known about the next attack of the Russian army by glide bombs
Syniegubov noted that two hits were recorded on the territory of the children's camp and one more near the residential building, there is damage.
Later, Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov noted that a woman was injured as a result of an enemy attack.
In addition, as Syniegubov notes, around 3:36 p.m. the Russian occupiers shelled the village of Vilkhivka in the Kharkiv district.
As a result of enemy shelling, a 49-year-old woman died and a 60-year-old man was injured.
The enemy also shelled the village of Novoosynove of the Kurilivska community of the Kupiansk district.
Two women were injured and have already been taken to the hospital.
What is known about the situation in the Kharkiv region?
According to Syniegubov, there is currently an increase in shelling by the Russian occupiers.
The head of the Kharkiv RMA emphasised that Russian war criminals are attacking civilian infrastructure facilities and logistical facilities of the Ukrainian military, trying to identify weak points in the defense.
Synegubov also informed about the possibility of forced evacuation of children of the Boriv community.
He added that despite numerous losses in the Kharkiv region and unsuccessful attempts to attack, the Russian invaders were constantly raising reserves and continuing to attack.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-