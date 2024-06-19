3rd Assault Brigade shares video with elimination of 250 Russian occupiers in Kharkiv region — video

On June 19, soldiers from the Third Separate Assault Brigade released a video showing them eliminating 250 Russian invaders in the Kharkiv region.

3rd Assault Brigade showed off new successes at the front

"250 two-hundredth explosions — and these are just the recorded ones. We are starting to publish proofs (evidence — ed.) of the Katsaps we destroyed. They were burned, disassembled into pieces and eliminated forever by the soldiers of the 3rd Assault Brigade in the Kharkiv region," says the statement of the Ukrainian defenders.

Soldiers noted that during the past month, one of the battalions of the brigade — the 1st mechanised battalion — was hitting the enemy with drones, machine guns and grenades.

The extermination continues, more to come! — the fighters promise.

Losses of the Russian army as of May 19, 2024

In total, since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, Russian forces have lost about 529,750 soldiers.

It is also reported that during the past day, Ukrainian soldiers successfully destroyed 12 armoured fighting vehicles and 48 artillery systems.

The total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 19.06.24 approximately amounted to: