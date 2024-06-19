3rd Assault Brigade shares video with elimination of 250 Russian occupiers in Kharkiv region — video

On June 19, soldiers from the Third Separate Assault Brigade released a video showing them eliminating 250 Russian invaders in the Kharkiv region.
- 3rd Assault Brigade demonstrated its new achievements in the Kharkiv region.
- Ukrainian soldiers actively use drones, machine guns and grenades to wage a powerful battle against the enemy.
- On June 18, the soldiers of the Armed Forces destroyed 12 armoured fighting vehicles and 48 artillery systems of the Russian army.
3rd Assault Brigade showed off new successes at the front
Soldiers noted that during the past month, one of the battalions of the brigade — the 1st mechanised battalion — was hitting the enemy with drones, machine guns and grenades.
Losses of the Russian army as of May 19, 2024
In total, since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, Russian forces have lost about 529,750 soldiers.
It is also reported that during the past day, Ukrainian soldiers successfully destroyed 12 armoured fighting vehicles and 48 artillery systems.
The total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 19.06.24 approximately amounted to:
personnel — about 529,750 (+1,130) people were eliminated;
tanks — 7984 (+10) units;
armoured fighting vehicles — 15,319 (+12) units;
artillery systems — 14,007 (+48) units;
MLRS — 1104 units;
air defence equipment — 857 (+4) units;
aircraft — 359 units;
helicopters — 326 units;
UAVs of the operational-tactical level — 11,221 (+34) units;
cruise missiles — 2,297 units;
warships/boats — 28 units;
submarines — 1 unit;
vehicles and fuel tanks — 19,078 (+47) units;
special equipment — 2351 (+7) units.
