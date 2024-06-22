Russian terror by KABs must be stopped. Zelenskiy reacted to the attack on Kharkiv

In Kharkiv, the demolition of the rubble at the site of the Russian aerial bomb attack on a residential building is underway. Currently, we know about 29 wounded and three dead on June 22.

Russian terror with guided aerial bombs can be stopped — Zelenskiy

The President of Ukraine reacted to Russia's terrorist act against a residential building in Kharkiv on June 22.

Debris analysis is ongoing. All necessary services are on site. This Russian terror of guided aerial bombs must and can be stopped. Strong decisions by partners are needed so that we can destroy Russian terrorists and Russian warplanes where they are. Volodymyr Zelenskiy President of Ukraine

According to Zelenskiy, it is possible to protect people and lives from missile terror by "clearing" border areas of Russian launchers.

It is also necessary to protect against bombs. This determination is needed.

Three townspeople died in Kharkiv

The head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, Ihor Klymenko, noted that as a result of the Russian airstrike on a house in Kharkiv, as of 5:00 p.m. on June 22, three people were killed and 29 injured.

From the first minutes, more than 250 rescuers and police officers worked at the sites of the hits at different addresses. Utility workers and volunteers help to clear debris and provide assistance to victims. Police investigators are carefully examining the area, recording every piece of evidence of a groundless attack on peaceful Kharkiv residents. Psychological support, legal advice, protection of citizens' property — under the attention of the emergency services of the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

Russian occupiers hit Kharkov

At 3:13 p.m., Mayor Igor Terekhov announced the shelling of Kharkiv.

After some time, information appeared about the fall of Russian ammunition into the area of dense residential development.

At 3:26 p.m., Terekhov clarified that there were dead and injured people as a result of the Russian attack on the residential building.

According to the preliminary information of emergency doctors, two people died. At least two people were injured. The examination is ongoing, Oleg Sinegubov, the head of Kharkiv OVA, said.

At 15.55 Terekhov confirmed the number of dead. Also, 18 townspeople were injured due to the Russian strike on Kharkiv.