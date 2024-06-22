Russian terror by KABs must be stopped. Zelenskiy reacted to the attack on Kharkiv

In Kharkiv, the demolition of the rubble at the site of the Russian aerial bomb attack on a residential building is underway. Currently, we know about 29 wounded and three dead on June 22.
Points of attention
- Russian terror in Kharkiv needs an immediate response and stop.
- Zelenskyy demanded the protection of people from missile terror and attacks of the Russian Federation.
- It is necessary to clear the border areas of Russian launchers to protect civilians.
- Dozens of citizens in Kharkiv were killed and injured due to Russian airstrikes.
- Emergency services work at the scene of the impact, providing assistance to citizens.
Russian terror with guided aerial bombs can be stopped — Zelenskiy
The President of Ukraine reacted to Russia's terrorist act against a residential building in Kharkiv on June 22.
According to Zelenskiy, it is possible to protect people and lives from missile terror by "clearing" border areas of Russian launchers.
It is also necessary to protect against bombs. This determination is needed.
Three townspeople died in Kharkiv
The head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, Ihor Klymenko, noted that as a result of the Russian airstrike on a house in Kharkiv, as of 5:00 p.m. on June 22, three people were killed and 29 injured.
Russian occupiers hit Kharkov
At 3:13 p.m., Mayor Igor Terekhov announced the shelling of Kharkiv.
After some time, information appeared about the fall of Russian ammunition into the area of dense residential development.
At 3:26 p.m., Terekhov clarified that there were dead and injured people as a result of the Russian attack on the residential building.
At 15.55 Terekhov confirmed the number of dead. Also, 18 townspeople were injured due to the Russian strike on Kharkiv.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-