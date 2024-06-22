Russia struck an educational institution in the Prykarpattia

On the night of June 22, the Russian invaders hit the territory of the educational institution with a rocket. According to the latest data, several educational buildings were partially destroyed, others were damaged.

The attack of the Russia on Prykarpattia — what is currently known

The press service of the State Emergency Service, as well as the head of the Ivano-Frankivsk State Administration Svitlana Onyshchuk, report on the situation in the region.

According to the rescuers, after the enemy hit, a 20-square-meter hole with a source of fire was formed, the fire has already been extinguished.

In addition, a car was damaged.

According to Svitlana Oleschuk, the Russian army has once again targeted civilian infrastructure in the Carpathian region.

We had a hit, as a result of which several buildings and other buildings of one of the educational institutions were partially destroyed, she says.

Also, the head of the Ivano-Frankivsk Regional State Administration officially confirmed that there is also damage to nearby houses and damage to residential buildings in one of the communities of the region.

According to the latest information, no one was injured as a result of the enemy attack.

On the night of June 22, explosions rang out in many regions of Ukraine

On the night of June 22, during a rocket attack, explosions were heard in several areas.

First, the mayor of Ivano-Frankivsk, Ruslan Martsinkiv, announced about them.

WARNING! Air defense works in the region! We don't take pictures or film, we don't help the enemy, he wrote.

Moreover, it is known that the sounds of powerful explosions echoed in Lutsk and Vinnytsia.

According to the head of the Volyn region, Yury Pogulayka, at dawn, during the air alert, the air defense was working in the region.

He also added that there were enemy targets in the airspace.