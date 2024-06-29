The Russian army attacked Vilniansk — there are dead and wounded

As a result of an attack by Russian terrorists on Vilniansk in the Zaporizhzhia region, six people were killed and eight were injured.

The Russians attacked the city of Vilniansk, Zaporizhzhia district

In the evening of June 29, the Russian army attacked Vilniansk.

Ivan Fedorov, head of Zaporizhzhya OVA, announced this.

Previously, 6 civilians were killed and 8 residents were injured. A critical infrastructure object, a shop and residential buildings were damaged. Ivan Fedorov Head of Zaporizhzhia OVA

Fedorov also noted that operational assistance is provided to the victims in Vilniansk.

The Russian army damaged a critical infrastructure facility in the Zaporizhzhia district

As a result of the strike of the Russian Federation in the Zaporizhzhya region on June 29, a critical infrastructure object was damaged.

This was announced by the head of the regional military administration, Ivan Fedorov.

The Russians attacked one of the critical infrastructure facilities in the Zaporozhye district. There is damage. Fortunately, no one was hurt.

Earlier, Fedorov wrote about the threat of ballistic missile strikes on the region, and later explosions were heard in some areas of Zaporizhzhia.

It is currently unknown what kind of object was attacked by the Russians.