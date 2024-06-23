Russian attack on Kharkiv. The number of victims increased again

As of the morning of June 23, more than 40 victims are in hospitals after the hostile KAB attack on Kharkiv.

Three children were injured as a result of the Russian strike on Kharkiv

41 victims are being treated in regional hospitals, three of them are children, Oleg Sinegubov, the head of the Kharkiv OVA, said.

Four patients are in serious condition and underwent surgery.

The condition of 12- and 13-year-old children is average, with positive dynamics. Another 17-year-old girl is being treated on an outpatient basis. Unfortunately, this is not the final data, because people continue to seek medical help after being shelled by the occupiers. Oleg Sinegubov Kharkiv OVA

Oleh Synegubov noted that 52 people were injured, including three children and a policeman, and two people were killed as a result of the impact of the KAB on a five-story building in the Osnovyansky District of Kharkiv.

In addition, in the Kholodnohirsky district of the city, as a result of shelling, an enterprise building was damaged, one person died, and four were injured.

What is known about the Russian attack on Kharkiv

On June 22, the Russian Federation launched four guided aerial bombs on Kharkiv. As a result, part of a residential building was destroyed and a car was damaged.

Previously, the Russian military deployed four UMPB D-30 in the city. As of 20:20, three people died, 56 were injured, including two minors. Share

Hits were recorded on the territory of the ecopark and the enterprise. According to preliminary data, three people were killed and another 56 were injured. Among the wounded are two children aged 12 and 13. Six citizens, including one man, four women and one child, are in serious condition.

According to Serhiy Bolvinov, the head of the investigative department of the National Security Service in the Kharkiv region, all the victims of the shelling of the Russians are civilians.

The woman died at the trolleybus stop, the man was walking down the street and found himself at the epicenter of the explosion. Another dead man is a security guard of the enterprise.