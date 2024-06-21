Two civilians killed after Russian today's strike on Selydove in Donetsk region

On June 21, Russian troops attacked Donetsk region, as a result of which civilians were killed.

A Russian strike on the Donetsk region killed two civilians

On June 21, at approximately 09:25, the city of Selydove was bombarded with a UMPB D-30SN air bomb, the press service of the Selydove city military administration reported.

As a result of the shelling, 2 people were killed, 3 were injured, the report says. Share

It is noted that as a result of enemy shelling, multi-story and private residential buildings and a car were damaged.

As Vadim Filashkin, the head of Donetsk RMA , later clarified, the impact damaged five five-story buildings, six private houses, and a car.

The enemy continues to target the civilians of the Donetsk region every day. In such conditions, the best thing to do is to evacuate and not endanger your life and health. Vadim Filashkin Head of Donetsk RMA

The Russian army attacked a village in the Donetsk region with the "Smerch" MLRS

On June 20, Russian terrorist forces shelled the village of Rozkishne in the Donetsk region with cluster munitions. As a result, three people died.

It is noted that the Russians shelled the village of Rozkishne at 12:20 with cluster munitions from the Smerch MLRS. As a result, a 64-year-old woman and two men aged 30 and 42 died.

The Donetsk Regional Prosecutor's Office reports this.

At the same time, four more people received mine-explosive injuries and shrapnel injuries, among the injured is a 14-year-old boy.

As a result of the shelling of the settlement, four households, two cars and a gas pipeline were damaged.