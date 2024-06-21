Two civilians killed after Russian today's strike on Selydove in Donetsk region

On June 21, Russian troops attacked Donetsk region, as a result of which civilians were killed.
- The Russian army hit the city of Selidove with an aerial bomb, resulting in the death of two civilians.
- Russia shelled the village of Rozkishne with cluster munitions, three people were killed and four others were injured
- Russia's targeted attacks on the civilian population of Donetsk region lead to the destruction of buildings and infrastructure
On June 21, at approximately 09:25, the city of Selydove was bombarded with a UMPB D-30SN air bomb, the press service of the Selydove city military administration reported.
It is noted that as a result of enemy shelling, multi-story and private residential buildings and a car were damaged.
As Vadim Filashkin, the head of Donetsk RMA , later clarified, the impact damaged five five-story buildings, six private houses, and a car.
The Russian army attacked a village in the Donetsk region with the "Smerch" MLRS
On June 20, Russian terrorist forces shelled the village of Rozkishne in the Donetsk region with cluster munitions. As a result, three people died.
It is noted that the Russians shelled the village of Rozkishne at 12:20 with cluster munitions from the Smerch MLRS. As a result, a 64-year-old woman and two men aged 30 and 42 died.
The Donetsk Regional Prosecutor's Office reports this.
At the same time, four more people received mine-explosive injuries and shrapnel injuries, among the injured is a 14-year-old boy.
As a result of the shelling of the settlement, four households, two cars and a gas pipeline were damaged.
