Two civilians killed after Russian today's strike on Selydove in Donetsk region
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

Two civilians killed after Russian today's strike on Selydove in Donetsk region

Vadym Filashkin / Donetsk RMA
Selydove
Читати українською

On June 21, Russian troops attacked Donetsk region, as a result of which civilians were killed.

Points of attention

  • The Russian army hit the city of Selidove with an aerial bomb, resulting in the death of two civilians.
  • Russia shelled the village of Rozkishne with cluster munitions, three people were killed and four others were injured
  • Russia's targeted attacks on the civilian population of Donetsk region lead to the destruction of buildings and infrastructure

A Russian strike on the Donetsk region killed two civilians

On June 21, at approximately 09:25, the city of Selydove was bombarded with a UMPB D-30SN air bomb, the press service of the Selydove city military administration reported.

As a result of the shelling, 2 people were killed, 3 were injured, the report says.

It is noted that as a result of enemy shelling, multi-story and private residential buildings and a car were damaged.

As Vadim Filashkin, the head of Donetsk RMA , later clarified, the impact damaged five five-story buildings, six private houses, and a car.

The enemy continues to target the civilians of the Donetsk region every day. In such conditions, the best thing to do is to evacuate and not endanger your life and health.

Vadim Filashkin

Vadim Filashkin

Head of Donetsk RMA

The Russian army attacked a village in the Donetsk region with the "Smerch" MLRS

On June 20, Russian terrorist forces shelled the village of Rozkishne in the Donetsk region with cluster munitions. As a result, three people died.

It is noted that the Russians shelled the village of Rozkishne at 12:20 with cluster munitions from the Smerch MLRS. As a result, a 64-year-old woman and two men aged 30 and 42 died.

The Donetsk Regional Prosecutor's Office reports this.

At the same time, four more people received mine-explosive injuries and shrapnel injuries, among the injured is a 14-year-old boy.

As a result of the shelling of the settlement, four households, two cars and a gas pipeline were damaged.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
One killed, four injured after Russian today's strike on Donetsk region
Vadym Filashkin / Donetsk RMA
Donetsk region
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Six injured after Russian June 13 strike on Selydove in Donetsk region
Selydove
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Three killed, five injured after Russian today's strike with cluster munitions in Donetsk region
Prosecutor's office of Donetsk region
Three killed, five injured after Russian today's strike with cluster munitions in Donetsk region

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?