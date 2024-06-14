Six injured after Russian June 13 strike on Selydove in Donetsk region

The number of injured as a result of the Russian attack on Selydove on the evening of June 13 has increased to six.

The Russian Air Force dropped a bomb on Selidove

The Russian army shelled the city around 21:10. A glide bomb, "UMPB D-30SM", was probably dropped on Selydove, hitting a residential quarter.

This was reported on Facebook by the Donetsk Regional Prosecutor's Office.

Six people were injured — four women and two men aged 62 to 93. They have mine-explosive and shrapnel wounds.

On June 13, as a result of shelling by the Russian Federation, nine residents of Donetsk region were injured

Over the past day, June 13, the Russian army injured nine residents of the Donetsk region.

Vadym Filashkin, the head of the Donetsk regional state administration, announced this on Facebook.

According to him, on June 13, the Russians injured nine residents of the Donetsk region: six in Selydove, one each in Toretsk, Kurakhove and Krasnohorivka.

As the head of the State Administration emphasized, the total number of victims of the Russian army in Donetsk region (1,996 dead and 5,018 wounded) is given without taking into account Mariupol and Volnovakha.