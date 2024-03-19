Russia strikes Selydove with missiles, four civilians injured

On March 19, Russian troops shelled Selydove in the Donetsk region. As a result of the shelling, four people were injured.

What is known about the shelling of Selydove

It is noted that the occupiers attacked the private sector of the settlement using the S-300 anti-aircraft missile.

Four people who were in the houses suffered bodily injuries of varying degrees of severity - three women aged 64, 65 and 82, as well as a 58-year-old man."

The wounded have mine-explosive injuries, bruises, concussions and rib fractures. Emergency medical assistance was provided to people.

Also, as a result of shelling, 24 private houses and four cars were damaged, added the prosecutor's office.

The prosecutor's office has started a pre-trial investigation in criminal proceedings for violation of the laws and customs of war (Chapter 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

Previous attacks of the Russian army in Donetsk region

On Mar 10, the Russian occupiers attacked Myrnograd, Donetsk region. Local authorities reported that the invaders used S-300 anti-aircraft missiles. However, the military claims that these were the latest Russian aerial bombs.

As a result of the Russian attack, apartment buildings and cars were damaged. Initially, it was known about nine victims, and later the prosecutor's office stated that the number of wounded had increased to 11.

A 16-year-old teenager is among those injured as a result of shelling in Myrnograd.