Three killed, five injured after Russian today's strike with cluster munitions in Donetsk region

On June 20, Russian terrorist forces shelled the village of Rozkishne in the Donetsk region with cluster munitions. As a result, three people died.

It is noted that the Russians shelled the village of Rozkishne at 12:20 with cluster munitions from the Smerch MLRS. As a result, a 64-year-old woman and two men aged 30 and 42 died.

The Donetsk Regional Prosecutor's Office made a statement on June 20.

At the same time, four more people received mine-explosive injuries and shrapnel injuries, among the injured is a 14-year-old boy. Share

As a result of the shelling of the settlement, four households, two cars and a gas pipeline were damaged.

Currently, a pre-trial investigation has been started in the criminal proceedings regarding the violation of the laws and customs of war. Prosecutors take all possible and appropriate measures to document war crimes committed by representatives of the Russian Armed Forces.

The enemy hit a village in Donetsk region with cluster munitions from Smerchi, killing three people and wounding five more. The head of Donetsk RMA , Vadym Filashkin, reported on June 15.

3 people were killed and 5 wounded as a result of the morning shelling of the village of Ulakla of the Velyka Novosilka community, the head of the RMA stated. Share

According to Filashkin, the village was hit by cluster munitions from Smerchy MLRS around 9 am today. Two women aged 39 and 32 and a man aged 30 died. Five people received injuries of varying degrees.

Two administrative buildings, a private house, a shop and eight cars were damaged.