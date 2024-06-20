Three killed, five injured after Russian today's strike with cluster munitions in Donetsk region

On June 20, Russian terrorist forces shelled the village of Rozkishne in the Donetsk region with cluster munitions. As a result, three people died.
Points of attention
- The occupiers attacked the village of Rozkishne in the Donetsk region with cluster munitions, killing three people and wounding five others.
- It is noted that houses, cars and infrastructure were damaged as a result of shelling of the settlement.
- The Donetsk regional prosecutor's office has started a pre-trial investigation into violations of the laws and customs of war by representatives of the Russian army.
- The head of Donetsk RMA condemned the attack and reminded of the brutality of the enemy, who would not stop even before killing the civilian population.
- This terrorist attack is another proof of Russia's aggression on Ukrainian territory and shows the need for an international response to such violations.
The Russian army attacked the village of Rozkishne with "Smerch" MLRS
It is noted that the Russians shelled the village of Rozkishne at 12:20 with cluster munitions from the Smerch MLRS. As a result, a 64-year-old woman and two men aged 30 and 42 died.
The Donetsk Regional Prosecutor's Office made a statement on June 20.
As a result of the shelling of the settlement, four households, two cars and a gas pipeline were damaged.
Currently, a pre-trial investigation has been started in the criminal proceedings regarding the violation of the laws and customs of war. Prosecutors take all possible and appropriate measures to document war crimes committed by representatives of the Russian Armed Forces.
The occupiers hit a village in the Donetsk region with cluster munitions
The enemy hit a village in Donetsk region with cluster munitions from Smerchi, killing three people and wounding five more. The head of Donetsk RMA , Vadym Filashkin, reported on June 15.
According to Filashkin, the village was hit by cluster munitions from Smerchy MLRS around 9 am today. Two women aged 39 and 32 and a man aged 30 died. Five people received injuries of varying degrees.
Two administrative buildings, a private house, a shop and eight cars were damaged.
Another terrible terrorist attack by the Russian Federation on our land. Another reminder that the enemy has no mercy, summed up the head of the RMA.
