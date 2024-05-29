Russian army strikes in Sumy region, killing two people
On 29 May, the Russian military attacked the village of Krasnopillia in the Sumy region. The attack damaged civilian infrastructure, resulting in injuries and deaths of civilians.

As a result of the attack of Russia on Sumy region, two people died

The Russian army struck the center of Krasnopill, between the administrative building and the cultural center.

As a result of the impact, it is known that three people were injured. The cultural center and administrative buildings were also damaged.

All the necessary services are working on the spot, the consequences of the attack are being clarified.

It should be noted that the air alert in Sumy region was announced at 8:37 a.m. and lasted until 9:09 a.m. The Air Force reported the threat of using ballistic weapons.

The military administration also noted that the Russians carried out 2 shellings of the border territories and settlements of the Sumy region. 1 explosion was recorded. The communities of Shalyhinsk and Konotopsk were shelled.

Russian sabotage and reconnaissance groups are most active in the Sumy region

According to the State Border Guard Service (SBGS), since the end of 2023, the Russians have been most actively using their sabotage and intelligence groups in the Sumy region.

The spokesman of the State Border Service, Andriy Demchenko, said that the invaders are trying to use the sabotage and intelligence groups (SIG), in particular, with the aim of exposing the locations of Ukrainian defenders, the defence line, in order to inflict damage there.

Such groups can consist of 4-5 people, there were groups of more than 10 people, and there were even up to 20, which during their actions tried to even divide into smaller groups in order to surround our defenders. Attempts to attack the DRG (SIG) are recorded along the entire length of the border of Sumy region — they appear in all areas. But we expose such groups, Demchenko said.

Andriy Demchenko

Andriy Demchenko

Spokesman of the SBGS

