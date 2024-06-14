Russia claims large-scale drone attacks on three regions, blasts and fires are reported

On the night of June 14, explosions rocked the Kursk, Voronezh, and Rostov regions of Russia. Local residents and authorities report drone attacks, explosions, and fires at infrastructure and military facilities.

Explosions rang out in Kurshk region all night

Explosions rang out in the Kursk region that night: drones attacked the area of the regional centre.

It is reported by the local public and shared with relevant videos.

So, on the night of June 14, the regional authorities announced a missile threat but later announced the threat of drone strikes.

Governor Starovoitov announced the work of the Air Defence Forces over Kursk around four o'clock in the morning local time.

About half an hour later, the governor reported on the preliminary results of repelling the air attack. According to him, five aircraft-type drones were shot down. The Russian official traditionally blames Ukraine for the drone strike.

Drones attacked Morozovsk, Voronezh region

Drones attacked Morozovsk in the Rostov region. A fire broke out in the city, and the lights went out in some houses.

Residents reported explosions and fires.

The governor of the Rostov region, Vasily Golubev, boasts that the air defence forces allegedly successfully repelled a mass UAV attack on the region's territory.

Meanwhile, residents of several streets in Morozovsk lost electricity after the UAV attack.

Several settlements were included in the blackout zone. Measures are being taken to switch consumers to energy supply according to the backup scheme. Share

Morozovsk has a military airfield on which the Su-34, Su-24 and Su-24M are based.

In the Voronezh region, drones hit an oil depot

In the Voronezh region of the Russian Federation, drones attacked an oil depot and seriously damaged fuel tanks.

The governor of the Voronezh region, Aleksandr Gusev, says this.

According to him, an attempt was made to attack an oil depot with unmanned aerial vehicles from a very low altitude in the Liskin district of the Voronezh region.

According to preliminary information, several UAVs slightly damaged fuel tanks. Burning is not allowed. There are no casualties. All emergency services are currently on site. Liquidation of the consequences of the event continues. Damage to the object is being specified.

Residents reported six explosions and powerful blast waves.