Media shares footage of aftermath after Russian today's missile strike on Odesa

As a result of the morning shelling of Odesa on June 24, warehouses of the trade network were damaged.

What is known about the consequences of the Russian missile attack on Odesa

According to the investigation, on the morning of June 24, the Russian army launched a missile attack on the civilian infrastructure of Odessa.

As a result of the attack, 3 local residents were injured, and they were hospitalized.

The retail chain's warehouses were damaged, as were residential buildings and cars located nearby. The survey is ongoing, and a complete list of destruction and damage is being established.

An employee of the retail chain told the Radio Svoboda correspondent that this is the second time this warehouse has been hit.

The Russians shelled the civilian infrastructure of Odessa

On June 24, the Russian occupiers struck Odesa, hitting civilian infrastructure was recorded.

Russian occupiers attacked Odesa region with two cruise missiles, probably "Iskander-K", air defence shot down one missile from reaching the target.

As of 09:54, three victims were known:

19-year-old boy;

two men aged 50 and 58.