Russia strikes again Donetsk region with glide bomb: six injured, including one child
Ukraine
Late in the evening of June 30, the occupiers dropped an aerial bomb on the private sector of the city of Tsukuryne, Donetsk region. As a result of the enemy attack, 6 people were injured, including a child.

Points of attention

  • Occupiers from the Russian Federation launched rocket attacks in the suburbs of Tsukuryne and in the city of Dnipro, which injured six people, including a child.
  • Representatives of the Russian armed forces violated the laws of war by shelling the civilian sector and causing damage to over 20 houses and cars.
  • Prosecutors have begun investigating war crimes committed by enemy forces and are taking the necessary steps to document these events.
  • As a result of the missile attack on the Dnipro River, seven people were injured, including a teenager, and a supermarket building and residential buildings were damaged.
  • Russian troops used ballistic weapons during the shelling of the city of Dnipro, which resulted in injuries to residents and material damage.

The Russians shelled Tsukuryne

At 10:25 p.m., the Russian military dropped an FAB-500 on Tsukuryne. An investigation is ongoing into the violation of the laws and customs of war.

An enemy aerial bomb targeted the private sector. Previously, the occupiers struck the FAB-500.

As a result of the attack, a 51-year-old woman and her 14-year-old daughter were injured. 4 local residents aged 47 to 74 were also injured. The victims were diagnosed with bruises and shrapnel injuries, the prosecutor's office reported.

21 houses and cars were damaged by the impact of the weapon. Prosecutors are already taking all possible and appropriate measures to document war crimes committed by representatives of the Russian armed forces.

Russians launched missile attack on Dnipro

In Dnipro, seven people, including a teenager, were injured as a result of a nighttime enemy missile attack on July 1. As a result of the explosion, the supermarket building and residential buildings were damaged.

The head of the Dnipropetrovsk regional military administration (RMA), Serhii Lysak, clarified that the Russian military used ballistic weapons to shell the Dnipro.

At night, explosions rang out in the Dnipro. The enemy aimed with ballistics. 7 people were injured in the city due to the Russian attack. Among them is a 15-year-old boy.

He also informed that one woman was hospitalized, and other victims will be treated on an outpatient basis.

A shop was damaged in a residential area. Roofs and windows in private houses, high-rise buildings were blown out, the head of the RMA said.

The head of the administration added that the information about the consequences of the enemy missile attack on the Dnipro is still being clarified.

