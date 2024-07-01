Russia strikes again Donetsk region with glide bomb: six injured, including one child

Late in the evening of June 30, the occupiers dropped an aerial bomb on the private sector of the city of Tsukuryne, Donetsk region. As a result of the enemy attack, 6 people were injured, including a child.

At 10:25 p.m., the Russian military dropped an FAB-500 on Tsukuryne. An investigation is ongoing into the violation of the laws and customs of war.

An enemy aerial bomb targeted the private sector. Previously, the occupiers struck the FAB-500.

As a result of the attack, a 51-year-old woman and her 14-year-old daughter were injured. 4 local residents aged 47 to 74 were also injured. The victims were diagnosed with bruises and shrapnel injuries, the prosecutor's office reported.

21 houses and cars were damaged by the impact of the weapon. Prosecutors are already taking all possible and appropriate measures to document war crimes committed by representatives of the Russian armed forces.

Russians launched missile attack on Dnipro

In Dnipro, seven people, including a teenager, were injured as a result of a nighttime enemy missile attack on July 1. As a result of the explosion, the supermarket building and residential buildings were damaged.

The head of the Dnipropetrovsk regional military administration (RMA), Serhii Lysak, clarified that the Russian military used ballistic weapons to shell the Dnipro.

At night, explosions rang out in the Dnipro. The enemy aimed with ballistics. 7 people were injured in the city due to the Russian attack. Among them is a 15-year-old boy.

He also informed that one woman was hospitalized, and other victims will be treated on an outpatient basis.

A shop was damaged in a residential area. Roofs and windows in private houses, high-rise buildings were blown out, the head of the RMA said.

The head of the administration added that the information about the consequences of the enemy missile attack on the Dnipro is still being clarified.