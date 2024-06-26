Five injured after Russian today's strike on humanitarian point in Kherson

Around 12:30 p.m. on June 26, the Russian army attacked the Dnipro district of Kherson from the temporarily occupied left bank of the Dnipro in the Kherson region.

Russia shelled the humanitarian point in Kherson

The enemy targeted the premises of the humanitarian point of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and near it.

The head of the Kherson City Military Administration, Roman Mrochko, announced this.

Windows and walls were broken, warehouses and 3 cars used to deliver aid to the needy were damaged. Share

As a result of this shelling, five men born in 2002, 1996, 1984, 1966, and 1987 received contusions. They complain of dizziness and headache.

Russia shelled the Kherson Region

On June 24, the Russian army of occupation attacked villages in the Kherson region. As a result of the attack, a woman died, a man was injured in the village of Havrylivka, and a man was wounded and contused in Poniativka.

Oleksandr Prokudin, the head of Kherson RMA , announced this.

The tragedy happened in the village of Havrylivka. At the time of enemy shelling, the woman was in her own house.

Russian soldiers shelled Havrylivka of the Novoaleksandrivska community. A 71-year-old woman died in her own home as a result of an enemy strike.

Later, the Kherson Regional State Administration informed that the occupying forces attacked a residential building in the village of Poniativka from a drone.

A 52-year-old man was injured in his own home. He received a contusion, a shrapnel wound to the neck, explosive and craniocerebral injuries. The victim was taken to the hospital in moderate condition. He is provided with the necessary assistance. Share

Later, Oleksandr Prokudin reported that a man was also injured in Havrylivka. He is in the hospital. The Russians fired about 40 shells into the village.