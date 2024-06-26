Five injured after Russian today's strike on humanitarian point in Kherson

Around 12:30 p.m. on June 26, the Russian army attacked the Dnipro district of Kherson from the temporarily occupied left bank of the Dnipro in the Kherson region.
- The Russian army shelled the humanitarian point in Kherson, resulting in concussions of five people.
- The Russian attack damaged the premises of the humanitarian headquarters, warehouses, and vehicles used for the delivery of aid.
- Tragic cases also occurred in other settlements of the Kherson region due to shelling by the Russian occupation army: a woman died in the village of Havrylivka, and a man was seriously injured in the village of Poniativka.
The enemy targeted the premises of the humanitarian point of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and near it.
The head of the Kherson City Military Administration, Roman Mrochko, announced this.
As a result of this shelling, five men born in 2002, 1996, 1984, 1966, and 1987 received contusions. They complain of dizziness and headache.
Russia shelled the Kherson Region
On June 24, the Russian army of occupation attacked villages in the Kherson region. As a result of the attack, a woman died, a man was injured in the village of Havrylivka, and a man was wounded and contused in Poniativka.
Oleksandr Prokudin, the head of Kherson RMA , announced this.
The tragedy happened in the village of Havrylivka. At the time of enemy shelling, the woman was in her own house.
Russian soldiers shelled Havrylivka of the Novoaleksandrivska community. A 71-year-old woman died in her own home as a result of an enemy strike.
Later, the Kherson Regional State Administration informed that the occupying forces attacked a residential building in the village of Poniativka from a drone.
Later, Oleksandr Prokudin reported that a man was also injured in Havrylivka. He is in the hospital. The Russians fired about 40 shells into the village.
